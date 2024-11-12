Some Democrats urge President Biden to step down so Kamala Harris despite losing to Trump to become the first...

Petitions are circulating within the Democratic Party urging President Joe Biden to step aside and let Kamala Harris take over as President of the United States, even after she lost the recent election to Donald Trump. This proposal, led by figures like her former communications director Jamal Simmons, has stirred debate about whether it would be fair to Americans for Harris to assume the presidency despite her defeat in the popular vote.

In the recent election, Harris ran against Trump in a contest that polls suggested would be a tight race. However, Trump ultimately won with a significant margin, earning 312 electoral votes to Harris’s 226, along with a slim popular vote majority of 50.4% compared to Harris's 48%. Trump’s victory was further solidified by Republican control of both the Senate and the House of Representatives.

Why Are Democrats Calling for Biden to Step Down?

Even though Trump has been elected, the U.S. Constitution provides a four-month period for the transfer of power, with Trump's inauguration set for January 20. During this period, some Democrats have raised the idea of Biden resigning to allow Harris to become the country's first female President, even if only for a short time. Simmons publicly suggested that Biden could give Harris this historic moment, sparing her from the responsibility of certifying Trump’s victory as Vice President.

Biden originally began the 2024 campaign as the Democratic candidate, but after a difficult first debate with Trump, party leaders pressured him to step back and nominate Harris as the new candidate, transferring campaign resources to her. Since her loss, some Democrats have blamed Biden for not stepping down sooner, which they argue might have given Harris more time to prepare her campaign. Harris’s supporters are now asking Biden to step aside and offer her this unique opportunity, even if just for a few weeks.

One reason for this push, supporters argue, is to save Harris from having to preside over the congressional confirmation of her own defeat—a rare and potentially uncomfortable situation for a candidate who ran for the highest office. Simmons stated in an interview with CNN, "Biden could resign the presidency in the next 30 days, making Kamala Harris the President of the United States. He could absolve her from having to oversee the transition of her own defeat."

Backing this sentiment, some notable Democrats, including actor Andy Ostroy, have voiced their support. Ostroy tweeted, “I 1000% agree with what Jamal Simmons just said on CNN. Biden should immediately resign and allow Kamala Harris to become the 47th President. Let’s at least allow America to finally have a woman in the Oval Office, even if only for 2-1/2 months.”

The Ethical Debate Surrounding This Proposal

While it’s legally possible for Biden to step down and make Harris President, many question the ethics of doing so. Critics argue that appointing Harris, who lost the popular vote, would go against the wishes of the American people. Political analyst Charlie Kirk commented that it would be unwise for Biden to resign just to create a short-lived historic moment. He added that Americans deserve a President who wins on their own merit rather than being “appointed” after a defeat.

Other Democrats and political observers voiced similar concerns. Jeff Carlton from Tennessee expressed that “the first female President should earn the office legitimately instead of failing upward into it.” Many argue that Americans would rather wait for a woman President to earn the office by winning an election, rather than taking a shortcut through resignation.

While Democrats supporting Harris argue that the country would benefit from finally having a female President, critics emphasize that this should happen through a fair electoral process. Although Biden could legally step down, creating history in this rushed manner might undermine the spirit of democracy.

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.

