Can Iraq balance US and Iran? Iraqi PM Zaidi’s Washington visit sparks debate

Iraqi PM Ali al-Zaidi attended Ayatollah Khamenei’s funeral in Iraq days after US-Israeli strikes, then met Donald Trump in Washington. As US-Iran tensions rise, Zaidi is pushing an "Iraq first" policy focused on US ties, economic cooperation, and balancing relations with Tehran.

Just days apart, Iraqi Prime Minister Ali al-Zaidi was in two very different rooms.

Last week he stood at Najaf International Airport to receive the coffin of Iran’s late supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in US-Israeli strikes in February. This Tuesday, he was in Washington, shaking hands with Donald Trump as the US president called their meeting a show of “tremendous chemistry.”

For Iraq, that whiplash is nothing new. But with US-Iran tensions now spilling into direct military action, Zaidi’s balancing act has never been harder.

Caught between two allies

For the past two decades, Iraq has lived in the middle of the Washington-Tehran rivalry. Holy cities like Najaf and Karbala are central to Shia Islam, and Iran holds deep religious and political influence there. At the same time, the US remains a key security and economic partner.

Last week’s funeral processions drew huge crowds across Iraq’s holy cities. As Khamenei’s coffin arrived in Najaf, Zaidi and other senior officials were present for the official reception.

Only days later, he was in the Oval Office. Trump used the moment to talk about continued strikes and a naval blockade on Iran, with Zaidi seated right beside him.

The 'Iraq first' bet

Zaidi didn’t come to power with an easy path. He was seen as a consensus pick backed both by Shiite political groups at home and, according to Axios, by the Trump administration. The White House viewed him differently from former PM Nouri al-Maliki, arguing he wasn’t as dependent on Tehran.

Since taking office, Zaidi has pushed anti-corruption measures and talked about bringing Iran-backed militias under state control, though he’s moved carefully on that front.

That careful approach was tested before this US trip. Two US officials told Axios that Iranian authorities urged Zaidi not to make Washington his first foreign visit. He went anyway.

US officials read that as a signal of an “Iraq first” policy — closer US economic ties, less reliance on Iran. An Iraqi politician told AFP that even a more US-friendly, economy-focused approach “doesn’t mean that Iraq is turning against Iran.”

Praise in the Oval, silence on Iran

Trump went out of his way to praise Zaidi, even adding an unscheduled lunch. “We have a fantastic champion, a new champion,” Trump said. “He's been a great fighter and a great fan of America.”

Zaidi didn’t mention Iran at all in public. Instead, he focused on trade, investment, and the plan to complete the withdrawal of US troops from Iraq in September. A US official told Axios that Zaidi sitting next to Trump while he discussed pressure on Iran was “a powerful image” of where Baghdad wants to lean.

For now, Zaidi is trying to keep both doors open. But as the US and Iran move further apart, staying in the middle is getting a lot less comfortable.