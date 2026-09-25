Can Iran's 7-day roadmap end war with US? Here's what Tehran has proposed

Iran has proposed a seven-day roadmap to end the war with the US, seeking a halt to hostilities, release of frozen assets and reopening of the Strait of Hormuz.

To end war with the United States, Iran has proposed a seven-day roadmap, with the US, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said, with the plan reportedly conveyed to Washington through mediators. The plan is aimed at an immediate halt to hostilities, the release of at least $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, a waiver of sanctions on Iranian oil and the lifting of the US naval blockade.

Iran also wants the Strait of Hormuz to reopen on the seventh day, while talks on its nuclear programme would begin immediately. The proposal also seeks to revive the June US-Iran memorandum, which collapsed after both sides accused each other of violations.

What is Iran's proposed seven-day plan?

Iran is offering a seven-day sequence in which hostilities and US restrictions would be rolled back. From Day 1 to 7, Iran proposed to end hostilities on all fronts, including Gaza and Lebanon. During the seven days, it seeks from US to release of at least $12 billion in frozen Iranian assets, waive sanctions on Iranian oil and lift its naval blockade. On the seventh day, Iran would reopen the Strait of Hormuz to maritime traffic. Immediately after, talks on Iran's nuclear programme would restart.

Araghchi told reporters at the United Nations General Assembly that the proposal was similar to the MoU reached between the US and Iran in June this year. “We have introduced a plan to the United States through the intermediaries that if certain conditions are met, the Strait of Hormuz would be open at the end of the seventh day and talks would restart...it would be better if a deal was reached before the U.S. midterm elections,” he was quoted as saying by the NYT.

What has the US said?

Washington has said it is holding “positive and constructive discussions” through mediators, but US officials have indicated they are not rushing towards a deal. Qatar has also stepped up diplomatic efforts, with its foreign minister speaking to Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian about de-escalation and dialogue.

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday addressed various global issues in his address to the United Nations General Assembly at its 81st session addressing , saying he could "annihilate" Iran if a peace deal is not reached while also noting that he believes a deal will be made after the mid-term election, “because it doesn't make sense for them not to”.He also spoke about efforts by the United States Navy to escort oil out of the Strait of Hormuz and said more oil is flowing than at any point since the start of the war.

(With inputs from ANI)