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Can India play key role in mediating peace amid Iran-Israel tensions? Palestinian Ambassador makes big statement

Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh said India can play a vital role in promoting peace in West Asia amid tensions involving Israel and Iran.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Jul 04, 2026, 07:12 AM IST

Can India play key role in mediating peace amid Iran-Israel tensions? Palestinian Ambassador makes big statement
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Palestinian Ambassador to India Abdullah Abu Shawesh on Friday said India is well positioned to play a significant role in promoting peace in West Asia, particularly amid rising tensions involving Israel and Iran.

Speaking to ANI, Abu Shawesh said India's growing global influence and diplomatic standing could help encourage dialogue and contribute to regional stability.

"India stands first and foremost. I believe India can play a pivotal role regarding the situation with Israel and in fostering global peace. I hope India will stand firm and make a meaningful contribution. I am fully confident that India is capable of playing such a role," he said.

Concerns over lasting peace in the region

Commenting on the possibility of improved relations between the United States and Iran, Abu Shawesh expressed doubts about the long-term prospects for peace.

He said he hopes stability will prevail across the Middle East but questioned whether any ceasefire or diplomatic breakthrough involving Israel would be sustainable. "All of us hope that stability will be maintained in the Middle East and across the globe. However, I believe Israel will leave no stone unturned to ensure that this war resumes very soon," he said.

Condolences for victims of regional conflict

The Palestinian envoy also expressed sorrow over the loss of lives in the region, particularly in Iran, while extending his condolences to all those affected by the conflict.

"Unfortunately, thousands of Iranians have lost their lives, and this is a tragic situation. We must also remember the events of October 2023, when more than 500 Palestinians were killed. We should remember everyone who has lost their life—whether Israeli, Palestinian, Iranian, or anyone else," he said.

Calls for a broader understanding of the Gaza conflict

Speaking about the humanitarian situation in Gaza, Abu Shawesh urged observers to view the conflict within its broader historical context rather than focusing solely on the events of October 7, 2023.

According to Abu Shawesh, many discussions begin with the October 7 attacks without acknowledging the decades of history that preceded them. "It is often presented as if everything began on October 7 itself, as if there was no occupation, no annexation, and nothing before or after those events should be considered," he said.

Conflict rooted in decades of history

The ambassador argued that the current conflict is part of a much longer historical process dating back to 1917 and 1948. He noted that many residents of Gaza are descendants of displaced families and refugees, including himself and said the humanitarian crisis has worsened over the years.

"A large majority of people in Gaza are descendants of refugees, with many born in refugee camps, including myself. The situation has steadily deteriorated over decades, becoming worse and worse with time," he said.

Abu Shawesh also alleged that widespread starvation has been used as a weapon of war and said daily life in Gaza has become increasingly difficult.

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