Can India be global power without winning over its neighbors?

Something extraordinary is happening right at India's doorstep, yet the country seems determined to ignore it. In September, young protesters in Nepal forced Prime Minister K.P. Sharma Oli to step down. This came just over a year after Bangladesh's monsoon revolution removed Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina from power, and three years after Sri Lanka's aragalaya movement toppled President Gotabaya Rajapaksa in 2022. These aren't random events—they're part of a youth-led uprising that's reshaping South Asia while India focuses on becoming a global power.

What makes these movements striking is their leadership. Generation Z, armed with smartphones and frustration, is taking to the streets. In Nepal, over 25% of the population is under 15, the average age is just 25, and one-fifth of young people have no jobs. After ending the monarchy in 2008, Nepal has cycled through 14 governments in 17 years. Corruption, favoritism, and a ban on 26 social media platforms pushed the youth past their breaking point. Bangladesh now has Nobel laureate Muhammad Yunus leading an interim government, while Nepal is under former Chief Justice Sushila Karki. In Sri Lanka's 2024 elections, political dynasties fell as Anura Kumara Dissanayake, leading a left-wing alliance, shocked everyone by winning.

While this generational revolt unfolds, India has been busy projecting itself globally—hosting the G20 in 2023, advancing space missions, becoming the fastest-growing major economy. India is set to become the world's third-largest economy by decade's end. But this global ambition has come at a cost: the troubles next door have been largely ignored.

This neglect was starkly visible at the Raisina Dialogue, India's premier foreign policy conference jointly organized by the Ministry of External Affairs. This major international forum brings together global leaders and diplomats to discuss politics, security, and economics. Yet the conference discussed Ukraine, Gaza, artificial intelligence, and even sending Indian peacekeepers to Ukraine—but barely mentioned South Asian issues. This happened just six months after the Bangladesh revolution removed one of India's friendliest governments, and a month before the deadly Kashmir attack that created the worst India-Pakistan tension in over 20 years. No discussion about India's role in Afghanistan or Myanmar either.

The region India calls home is struggling. Four countries are under IMF bailouts—Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, and Sri Lanka. Two are near-failed states—Afghanistan and Myanmar. Two nuclear-armed neighbors have border disputes with India—China and Pakistan. Despite being neighbors, South Asian countries barely trade together. Only 5% of their total trade happens within the region. SAARC hasn't met since 2014, showing how weak regional ties have become.

During a private UK discussion, an Indian parliamentarian said India no longer sees neighbors by geography but by shared interests, especially after Pakistan tensions. While groups like the Quad and BRICS have become active, they cannot replace strong neighborhood ties. Many blame the India-Pakistan relationship for regional disunity, but that doesn't explain why BIMSTEC, which excludes Pakistan, has held only six summits since 1997.

This mix of South Asian instability and India's regional neglect needs attention. Most countries face threats from nearby regions—Russia's Ukraine invasion threatens Europe, and the Cuban missile crisis was America's closest threat during the Cold War. India's focus on global power status while ignoring regional responsibilities cannot continue.

India's neglect shows even within its borders. The recent Ladakh unrest, which borders China and Pakistan, mirrors 2023's Manipur violence, a state bordering Myanmar. In both cases, the government reacted slowly. Prime Minister Modi visited Manipur only after more than two years. India's "Act East" policy aiming to build ties with Southeast Asia has stalled because of Myanmar's civil war and Bangladesh's less friendly government, preventing crucial road and trade links.

China built strong regional trade and infrastructure links before becoming a global economic power. If India wants to become a global manufacturing hub, it must build stronger economic ties with neighbors. This isn't just economics—it's about influence and stability.

Western countries often view India separately from South Asia. The British Foreign Office has different departments for India and for Afghanistan-Pakistan. The U.S. Defense Department places India under Indo-Pacific Command while Afghanistan and Pakistan fall under Central Command. Sergio Gor's appointment as U.S. ambassador to India and special envoy for South and Central Asia is positive, but India worries this might link its policy with Pakistan again, treating it only as a South Asian power instead of a global one.

Understanding must change. About 40% of South Asians are under 18, the region faces serious climate risks, and migration issues affect the world. Foreign Policy, the reputed international media outlet, recently questioned Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar about this very issue—why South Asian countries lack strong unity and cooperation.Jaishankar highlighted several initiatives through which India has tried to strengthen regional ties, including infrastructure projects, financial assistance, and the supply of vaccines and food grains to neighbors. But as Foreign Policy's questioning suggested, this still doesn't fully explain why South Asian countries lack unity and trust. Much more work is needed.

Youth movements are challenging old political elites. In Bangladesh, this could end the "battling begums" era between the Awami League and Bangladesh Nationalist Party. In Nepal, it may weaken older leaders' control. Many South Asian countries are leveraging China-India rivalry for benefits while maintaining independence. China has become a major trade partner and investor. Some parties win support through anti-India stands—the "India Out" slogan was key in Maldives and Bangladesh campaigns.

Yet India remains the main regional power and a crucial partner. Delhi helped Sri Lanka and the Maldives with financial aid during economic crises, acting as a lender of last resort. Today, as international organizations lose influence, regional cooperation becomes vital. Western nations cannot force South Asian unity, but they can help with climate protection, migration management, and improving connections.

South Asia houses nearly one-fourth of the world's people. Whatever happens here—politically, economically, socially—impacts the world. A quarter of humanity is restless, demanding change, reshaping politics. The question is whether India will pay attention to its neighborhood before these tremors turn into something bigger. India cannot become a truly global power while its own backyard burns. Delhi needs to look closer to home.



(The author of this article is a Defence, Aerospace & Political Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany. You can reach him at: girishlinganna@gmail.com)

(Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)