Can green card applicants stay in the US during processing? DHS clarifies rules

DHS clarified that most immigrants applying for US green cards can remain in the country during processing. The statement followed confusion over USCIS guidance suggesting stricter rules.

The US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has clarified that most immigrants applying for permanent residency will not be required to leave the United States while their green card applications are being processed. The clarification comes after recent confusion sparked by a Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) announcement that appeared to suggest stricter rules.

According to reporting cited from The New York Times, the earlier statement led many to believe that applicants would generally need to return to their home countries unless they qualified for limited exceptions.

Officials say existing discretion still applies

DHS officials have now stated that no new nationwide requirement has been introduced. Instead, they emphasised that immigration officers already hold case-by-case discretion in determining whether an applicant may need to complete parts of the process from outside the US.

A department spokesperson explained that the recent communication was intended to restate existing authority rather than impose a new restriction. The agency stressed that the majority of applicants will continue to remain in the country while their cases are reviewed.

Case-by-case decisions remain possible

While the overall policy remains unchanged, authorities noted that individual circumstances can still influence outcomes. Factors such as prior visa overstays, compliance history, or other immigration-related concerns may affect whether a person is asked to leave the country during processing.

However, officials did not provide detailed criteria for how such decisions are made, leaving some uncertainty about how the discretion will be applied in practice.

Confusion after earlier announcement

The clarification follows concern triggered by last week’s USCIS communication, which was widely interpreted as a possible tightening of immigration procedures. The lack of clarity led to confusion among applicants, legal experts, and advocacy groups, some of whom questioned whether a broader policy shift was underway.

Reports also indicated that even within parts of the administration, there was uncertainty about how the guidance should be understood when it was first released.

Administration downplays policy concerns

A senior White House official, as cited in The New York Times, described the development as a routine administrative clarification rather than a major change in immigration strategy.

Despite the reassurance, questions remain about how the rules will be applied in specific cases. For now, DHS maintains that most green card applicants will be permitted to stay in the United States while their applications move through the system, pending further review or clarification of individual circumstances.