Can Donald Trump be removed from office amid US-Iran war? What is 25th Amendment, cabinet may invoke?

The 25th Amendment to the US Constitution makes clear procedures for presidential succession, and incapacity, ensuring the vice president becomes president if the incumbent dies, resigns, or is removed.

US President Donald Trump's open threat to Iran on Easter Sunday has fueled speculations that US could be removed from office under the 25th Amendment, as it saw a steady climb this weekend. Trump's latest statements against Iran, using explicit language and a religious phrase, drew widespread scrutiny and criticism. There is a surge in trading volume as users bet on the likelihood of Cabinet-level action to declare the president unfit to hold office on Kalshi, the regulated prediction platform.

Will Donald Trump be removed from office amid the US-Iran war?

Most recently, Trump said, "Tuesday will be Power Plant Day, and Bridge Day, all wrapped up in one, in Iran. There will be nothing like it!!! Open the Fin’ Strait, you crazy b***s, or you’ll be living in Hell - JUST WATCH! Praise be to Allah. President DONALD J. TRUMP, "on his Truth Social platform, which triggered a widespread call for an impeachment.

Kalshi hosted a contract, “Will the 25th Amendment be used during Trump’s presidency?”, allowing traders to bet on the likelihood of Cabinet-level action to declare the president unfit. “Yes”, share prices rose from 28.6% to 35.1% in the last month, the second-highest level since Trump's second term began. The poll started at 15% in January 2025. The rise is linked to recent controversies, including Trump's Iran-related social media posts and threats targeting civilian infrastructure, which have heightened concerns about his fitness for office.



For those unaware, prediction markets are like a pulse check on public expectations, and even tiny movements can send ripples through political narratives, investor sentiment, and perceptions of executive branch stability. These markets don't predict outcomes with certainty, but they do reflect real-time shifts in what people expect to happen.

Senator Chris Murphy, a Connecticut Democrat, called Trump's post "completely, utterly unhinged," while urging the Cabinet to consider invoking the 25th Amendment. Former journalist John Harwood said, "Trump cannot think clearly. He cannot function effectively as president. Unfortunately, Republican Party leaders are weak, low-character people unwilling to even try acting honourably."

In addition, there has been significant public speculation regarding Trump's health. Though the White House has officially dismissed rumours of a medical emergency, including false claims of hospitalisation or death, stating that the President has been "working nonstop" in the Oval Office, the debate remains. Trump's health concern spiked after a White House "presser" was called on April 4, with viral videos (later debunked) claiming he was rushed to Walter Reed. His Hand bruises are attributed to blood thinners or handshakes, mobility issues, leg swelling and cognitive slips, like confusing Greenland with Iceland.

Meanwhile, Trump is the only U.S. president to have been impeached twice during his first term. Back in 2019, he was impeached for abuse of power and obstruction of Congress related to a phone call with Ukraine's President Zelenskyy. In 2021, his "incitement of insurrection" following the January 6 Capitol attack led to impeachment. Both times, he was acquitted by the Senate, falling short of the two-thirds majority needed for conviction.

What is the 25th Amendment?

The 25th Amendment to the US Constitution makes clear procedures for presidential succession and incapacity, ensuring the vice president becomes president if the incumbent dies, resigns, or is removed. The amendment provides a mechanism (Section 4) for the vice president and Cabinet to declare a president unfit for duty.

Under Section 4, if the Vice President and a majority of the Cabinet claim the president is incapable of discharging duties, they can submit a declaration to Congress. As a result, the Vice President immediately takes the position of Acting President. If the president challenges this, Congress decides, requiring a two-thirds vote in both houses to uphold the removal. So far, the 25th Amendment has never been used to remove a sitting president; however, its application has seen temporary transfers of power during medical procedures.