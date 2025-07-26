Can a nuclear war trigger food shortages and global famine? New study raises serious concerns, claims...

This shows that whether the war is regional or global, its effects would be devastating.

A new study has raised serious concerns for the world, warning that even a small-scale nuclear war could lead to massive crop failures, food shortages, and global famine. Conducted by researchers at Penn State University and published in the journal *Environmental Research Letters*, the study models how nuclear war could affect agriculture. It shows that whether the war is regional or global, its effects would be devastating. One of the biggest dangers is a phenomenon called “nuclear winter” — when large fires from nuclear explosions send huge amounts of black soot into the upper atmosphere, blocking sunlight.

This blockage could persist for years, causing temperatures to drop, sunlight to weaken, and rainfall to shift. These changes would severely damage crop production across the world, especially for maize (corn), a major food crop.

Using a simulation model called the Cycles agroecosystem model, the researchers studied six possible nuclear war scenarios. These ranged from a small-scale conflict between India and Pakistan (releasing 5 teragrams of soot) to a full-scale war between the US and Russia (releasing 150–165 teragrams).

According to the findings, maize production could drop by 7% in a small-scale war and by up to 80% in a global one. The effects would last for over a decade, with recovery taking between 7 to 12 years. During this time, ultraviolet radiation would also increase due to ozone layer damage, worsening crop losses.

Food security would be at risk globally. The report warns that the collapse of crop production could lead to widespread famine, social unrest, and long-term humanitarian crises.

The researchers also tested ways to reduce the damage, such as adapting maize varieties to new climate patterns. This could slightly improve food output, but would not prevent the crisis.