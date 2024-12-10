The fertility rate here is currently at a historic low of 1.2 children per woman, far below the 2.1 needed for population stability

In a recent move, the Tokyo Metropolitan Government is set to introduce a four-day workweek for its staff starting April. The initiative, announced by Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike, aims to encourage young families and address Japan's record-low fertility rates.

According to reports, Governor Koike emphasised the importance of flexibility in her policy speech at the Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly. “We will review work styles to ensure no one has to give up their career due to life events like childbirth or childcare,” she said.

Japan’s fertility rate is currently at a historic low of 1.2 children per woman, far below the 2.1 needed for population stability, according to the country’s Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare. In 2023, the country recorded just 727,277 births, a troubling decline influenced by long working hours and a culture that often forces women to choose between careers and parenting.

The new policy allows over 160,000 Tokyo Metropolitan Government employees to take three days off each week. Parents with primary school-aged children can also reduce their daily working hours by up to two hours in exchange for a portion of their pay.

“Tokyo must take the lead in safeguarding and improving lives, livelihoods, and the economy during these challenging times,” Koike added.

A global trial of a four-day workweek in 2022, organised by NGO 4 Day Week Global, showed promising results. Over 90% of participants reported improved happiness, work-life balance, and mental health.

Tokyo’s initiative aims to create similar benefits, offering government workers more time to spend with their families and helping parents, especially women, better balance work and childcare.