How To Fix Telegram Limit Exceeded on iPhone (and Android)

How to change YouTube Views from Lakhs to Millions

Top 100+ OnlyFans Ideas For Content, Niche, & Captions

ES Ranganathan elucidates on Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) and its importance

The Benefits of Using Quick-Dry Towels during the Rainy Season

Hillary Clinton's campaign donations hit record $154 million in September

The Trump campaign has not yet released a figure for September.

DNA Web Team

Updated: Oct 02, 2016, 12:12 PM IST

Hillary Clinton has said she raised a record US $154 million in September in her race for the White House against Donald Trump.

In August, Clinton raised US $143 million and Trump US $90 million. It is common for campaign donations to increase as the election approaches. This year the voting is on November 8. The money is in fact divided between Clinton's campaign and the Democratic Party. Individual Americans can donate up to US $2,700 to a candidate in a general election. Anything beyond US $2,700 has to go to committees other than that of the candidate.

Clinton and her Democratic allies begin the month of October with a war chest of US $150 million to blitz TV, radio and the internet with ads. More than 900,000 people made a donation in September and 2.6 million have done so since the beginning of the race, the Clinton campaign said.

The Trump campaign has not yet released a figure for September. Clinton relies more than Trump on elite private fundraising events in which a single ticket can cost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Trump said in early September that he has contributed nearly US $60 million of his own money to his campaign for the White House.

Small donations - practically unheard of during the primary campaign - shot up for Trump, totaling 2.1 million people from June to August. In the 24 hours right after last week's big debate with Clinton, Trump said he received US $18 in donations. 

