Cambodia: Deadly fire at Grand Diamond Casino kills at least 10, many trapped inside

Photo: Twitter

After a fire broke out at a Cambodian hotel-casino located near the Thai border, as many as 10 people were murdered and 30 were injured. According to a preliminary report received by AFP from the Cambodian police, the blaze began at the Grand Diamond City hotel-casino in Poipet around 11:30 p.m. local time on Wednesday.



As the fire raged for hours, reports indicated that around 50 individuals were still trapped within the hotel. Shocking video footage captured on the site shows individuals jumping from the fifth storey to escape the blaze.



As of 1.30am GMT (8.30am EST), 53 individuals have been reportedly rescued from the blaze.

Among the many casino-hotels that dot the Thai-Cambodian frontier is the Grand Diamond City.



More details to follow