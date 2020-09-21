Headlines

Call for Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan's ouster grows as thousands take to streets in protest

The opposition parties of Pakistan held a day-long multi-party meeting on Sunday to plan protest which was attended by some prominent leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Sep 21, 2020, 03:49 PM IST

After opposition parties in Pakistan called for a united anti-government protest demanding the ouster of Prime Minister Imran Khan, a sea of people engulfed the streets of Pakistan.

The massive protest was an outcome of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) move to launch a wave of rallies and protests, against the Imran Khan-led government. The opposition parties of Pakistan held a day-long multi-party meeting on Sunday to plan protest which was attended by some prominent leaders like Nawaz Sharif, Maryam Nawaz and Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

Chairman of the Pakistan Peoples Party Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said that Pakistan democratic movement is an important step towards a democratic Pakistan. He said, '' Like the MRD & ARD movements resisting dictatorships, PDM has united all democratic forces. It has a clear, concrete plan of action to restore freedom & dignity of our people, parliament, democracy.''

Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president Shehbaz Sharif, on the other hand, said the opposition parties had no other option but to take this decision of launching an alliance as the present government was "selected" and it failed in handling the country's affairs and coronavirus crisis.

"The country`s future is at stake if the government continues its regime," he added.

Currently, Pakistan is dealing with the possible regrouping of the Pakistani Taliban in some regions.

