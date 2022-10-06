California kidnapping: US man seen on camera kidnapping Indian-origin family at gunpoint; all 4 found dead in orchard

California murder

A man in the United States' California was seen on a CCTV camera kidnapping a family of four Indian-origin immigrants -- including an eight-month-old girl -- who were today found dead in an orchard. The victims have been identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh, and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh. The family originally hails from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

The suspect, identified as Jesus Manuel Salgado, was seen following the family inside a compound and then pulling out a gun. Later, the CCTV footage showed, he made the two men and the woman carrying the child come out of the back gate of a building at gunpoint.

All the victims appeared to be rattled. The hooded suspect, however, brandished his gun confidently.

The victims' car had been found charred after their Monday kidnapping.

The police haven't found a motive behind the kidnapping and murders.

"It's horribly, horribly senseless," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. "We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased."

Salgado is in police custody but is said to be critical as he tried to commit suicide.

The Merced Country Sheriff had found a photograph of the accused trying to extract money out of an ATM using one of the victims' bank cards.

The family was kidnapped in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced.

The authorities couldn't find any motivation behind the crime.

Jasdeep and Amandeep's parents -- Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur -- recently retired from the health and education departments.

Randhir was in India's Uttarakhand on pilgrimage when he received the news of their kidnapping.