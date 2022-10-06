California kidnapping: Sikh man, wife, brother, infant found dead; family had origins in Punjab's Hoshiarpur

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Oct 06, 2022, 10:05 AM IST

United States police (Representational)

Four members of a US-based Sikh family who had been kidnapped earlier this week have been found dead, the California sheriff has said. The deceased have been identified as 8-month-old Aroohi Dheri, her 27-year-old mother Jasleen Kaur, her 36-year-old father Jasdeep Singh and her 39-year-old uncle Amandeep Singh. The family originally hails from Harsi Pind in Hoshiarpur, Punjab.

"It's horribly, horribly senseless," Merced County Sheriff Vern Warnke said. "We found the four people from the kidnapping and they are in fact deceased."

According to reports, their bodies were found in an orchard.

On Wednesday, a 48-year-old person of interest in the kidnapping of the family tried to die by suicide when the authorities zeroed in on him. He is in critical condition.

A vehicle owned by one of the family members was found on fire late Monday, which led law enforcement to determine that the four had been kidnapped.

The police had said the family's bank cards were used in Merced County at an ATM booth.

The suspect, identified as Jesus Manuel Salgado, attempted suicide and is currently in custody.

The local authorities had demanded help from the locals to track down the family.

The family was kidnapped in the 800 block of South Highway 59 in Merced.

The authorities couldn't find any motivation behind the crime.

Jasdeep and Amandeep's parents -- Dr Randhir Singh and Kirpal Kaur -- retied from the health and education departments.

Radhir came back to India on September 29 and was on a pilgrimage in Uttarakhand when he heard the news of the kidnapping.