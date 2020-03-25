California influencer who licked toilet seat as 'coronavirus challenge' now tested positive

As the number of coronavirus positive patients kept rising this month, a TikTok influencer filmed herself licking a toilet seat on a plane, starting a bizarre “coronavirus challenge”. One of those who took up the challenge was a California 'influencer' who tweeted out a video of himself licking a toilet seat.

He has now been tested positive for coronavirus.

In a video posted on Twitter on March 20, Larz, 21, was seen licking a toilet seat. He captioned the video as "RT to spread awareness for the Coronavirus :) (sic)."

In another post two days later, Larz posted a video of himself from a hospital bed. "I tested positive for coronavirus," he wrote.

Twitter users reacted angrily to his post, calling it karma. His Twitter account has now been suspended.

"Why is this moron getting treated? He should be in jail, not taking up a vital hospital bed," British TV host Piers Morgan tweeted.

This comes as the number of COVID-19 cases in the United States reached 55,568 on Wednesday with over 800 people dying due to the virus.

The 'coronavirus challenge' was sparked by 22-year-old TikTok sensation Ava Louise who posted a video with the caption 'coronavirus challenge.'

In the six-second video, she was seen crouching down and licking the toilet seat in a plane before sitting back up and making peace sign with her hands.

The pandemic has claimed close to 20,000 lives and has infected over 4.4 lakh people. With 6820, Italy has recorded the highest number of deaths with China has the highest number of cases with 81,661.

Death toll in Spain surpassed that of China on Wednesday with the European nation recording 3434 deaths ahead of China's 3285, according to John Hopkins University's coronavirus database.