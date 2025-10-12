California helicopter crash: Chilling video shows chopper nearly hitting man on ground and then..., WATCH clip

Latest OTT Releases This Weekend: Top 7 movies, shows to watch on Netflix, Prime Video, Jiohotstar, more
3 arrested over medical student's gang rape near Bengal hospital in Durgapur; hunt on for 2 more
Afghanistan’s Rahmat Shah tries to bat despite injury, leaves field in a wheelchair | Watch
Bihar STET 2025 admit card to be released today, check step-by-step guide to download hall ticket
BIZARRE! In this Indian village, people keep cobras as pets; children grow up playing with them, it is located in..., name is...
Diane Keaton, The Godfather, Annie Hall Oscar-winning actress, passes away at 79
BIG Relief for Commuters: NHAI approves six-laning of Lucknow-Sitapur highway in Uttar Pradesh, proposal sent to Ministry for approval
Viral video: Amid Filmfare Awards, Ajay Devgn explains why he doesn't attend such functions: 'Hum sab ja ke naachte-gaate hai, aur...'
Kiara Advani’s Pregnancy Diet: Actress shares secret behind that radiant glow
Good News for govt employees: This state approves 3% DA hike ahead of Diwali, set to be effective from..., here's all you need to know
WORLD
A helicopter crashed at Huntington Beach in California, on Saturday, i.e., October 11, leaving five -- including two onboard -- injured. A probe is underway into the matter. Videos of the helicopter, registered to one Eric Nixon of Mentone, California, have been doing the rounds online.
A helicopter crashed at Huntington Beach in California, on Saturday, i.e., October 11, leaving five -- including two onboard -- injured. A probe is underway into the matter. Videos of the helicopter, registered to one Eric Nixon of Mentone, California, have been doing the rounds online.
Among them, one chilling clip showed the helicopter on the verge of hitting a person on the ground. As per local reports, three people on the ground were also injured. Meanwhile, all five have been shifted to a hospital. At this point, the severity of injuries remains unknown.
In the video, the helicopter can be seen flying low as its blades hit the leaves of the palm trees. Then, it takes a spin, almost hitting the person who was capturing the video. He ducks, and the helicopter crashes into the ground. "I was literally underneath the helicopter as it crashed. My life flashed before my eyes," the man who posted the video on TikTok allegedly wrote.
The reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained. A probe is underway into the matter.