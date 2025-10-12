California helicopter crash: Chilling video shows chopper nearly hitting man on ground and then..., WATCH clip

A helicopter crashed at Huntington Beach in California, on Saturday, i.e., October 11, leaving five -- including two onboard -- injured. A probe is underway into the matter. Videos of the helicopter, registered to one Eric Nixon of Mentone, California, have been doing the rounds online.

Among them, one chilling clip showed the helicopter on the verge of hitting a person on the ground. As per local reports, three people on the ground were also injured. Meanwhile, all five have been shifted to a hospital. At this point, the severity of injuries remains unknown.

In the video, the helicopter can be seen flying low as its blades hit the leaves of the palm trees. Then, it takes a spin, almost hitting the person who was capturing the video. He ducks, and the helicopter crashes into the ground. "I was literally underneath the helicopter as it crashed. My life flashed before my eyes," the man who posted the video on TikTok allegedly wrote.

The reason behind the crash is yet to be ascertained. A probe is underway into the matter.