Calculated retaliation or act of war? Dissecting Iran's missile strikes

Man enters bank with suicide note and gun, leaves with..., know what happened

This company names office meeting rooms after Indian sweets, watch viral video to know unique names

Sohum Shah breaks his silence on rumours of fallout with Tumbbad director Rahi Anil Barve: ‘He is the one who…’

HomeWorld

World

Calculated retaliation or act of war? Dissecting Iran's missile strikes

The Israeli military, which initially estimated that around 180 missiles were launched at Israel, warned that the attack "will have consequences."

Latest News

Girish Linganna

Updated : Oct 02, 2024, 10:55 AM IST

    Iran launched a missile attack on Israel on Tuesday, 1st October, triggering sirens throughout the country. People on the ground witnessed dozens of missiles over Tel Aviv, Jerusalem, and Haifa.

    New videos show that an Israeli air base was hit in the Iranian attack, while the IDF reported that it carried out "a large number of interceptions." Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps stated the attack targeted Israeli security and military sites in retaliation for the killing of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and others.

    The Israeli military, which initially estimated that around 180 missiles were launched at Israel, warned that the attack "will have consequences."

    Earlier, the US said it believed Iran was preparing to launch a ballistic missile attack on Israel, following Israel’s ground operation in southern Lebanon against the Iran-backed Hezbollah. Israeli officials referred to the offensive in Lebanon as "localized raids."

    Iran’s military chief stated that Tuesday’s missile attack was aimed only at military targets but warned that wider strikes could follow if Israel retaliates.

    Major General Mohammad Bagheri stated that Iran had targeted military sites, including the Mossad intelligence agency, Nevatim Air Base, Hatzor Air Base, radar systems, and groups of Israeli tanks, even though they had the capability to carry out a much larger attack.

    He stated on Wednesday, 2nd October, "We had the ability to strike the regime's economic infrastructure, but we chose to target only military bases."

    He also issued a warning to Israel and its allies.

    He stated, "If Israel is not restrained and takes action against Iran, we will target all of its infrastructure.

    Bagheri stated that the strikes on Israel were in response to the assassinations of Ismail Haniyeh, Hassan Nasrallah, and Abbas Nilforoushan, as reported by CNN.

    Nasrallah, who led the Iran-backed Lebanese militant group Hezbollah for over 30 years, was killed in an Israeli airstrike on his underground headquarters in Beirut on Friday, 27th September.

    Nilforoushan, a senior commander in Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, was killed alongside him, according to reports from Iranian state media.

    Hamas political leader Haniyeh was assassinated in Tehran in July with an explosive device that had been secretly placed in the guesthouse where he was staying, according to a source familiar with the matter, as reported by CNN.

    The Iranian government and Hamas claim that Israel was responsible for the assassination, but Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

    Since the assassination of Martyr Haniyeh, we have exercised restraint during a challenging time, as requested repeatedly by the Americans and Europeans, who urged us to hold off to help establish a ceasefire in Gaza. However, after the deaths of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Commander Nilforoushan, the situation became unbearable," Bagheri said.

    (The author of this article is an Aerospace & Defence Analyst based in Bengaluru. He is also Director of ADD Engineering Components, India, Pvt. Ltd, a subsidiary of ADD Engineering GmbH, Germany)
     
    (Disclaimer: The views expressed above are the author's own and do not reflect those of DNA)

