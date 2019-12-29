Bus carrying 16 Indian tourists crashes near Ain Sokhna in Egypt

A bus carrying 16 Indian tourists met with an unfortunate accident near Ain Sokhna in Egypt on Saturday, i.e. December 28. The Indian Embassy in Egypt's capital, Cairo, posted the news and informed that embassy officials are already present at hospitals in Suez City and Cairo, where the injured have been admitted.

According to an Egyptian news outlet, the Ahram Online, at least 22 people were killed and eight others were left injured when the bus collided with a truck on the Port Said-Damietta highway on Saturday.

The embassy's official Twitter account, India in Egypt, also posted two helpline numbers and tagged the accounts of Minister of External Affairs (MEA) S Jaishankar, Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs V Muraleedharan, MEA spokesperson Raveesh Kumar, and also the office of the Consular, Passport, and Visa (CPV) Division, Ministry of External Affairs.

The injured have been admitted to nearby hospitals.

Ain Sokhna, east of Cairo, is a popular seaside resort town in Egypt. Traffic accidents in this country are, however, fairly common due to the poor maintenance of the road and lack of stringent traffic rules.

Further details are awaited.