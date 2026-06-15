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Bungee Jumping becomes leap to death: Woman thrown 130 ft down without safety rope

A 21-year-old woman died during a bungee jump in Brazil after the safety rope was allegedly not attached, prompting a criminal investigation into the incident.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Jun 15, 2026, 08:48 AM IST | Edited by : Manisha Chauhan

Bungee Jumping becomes leap to death: Woman thrown 130 ft down without safety rope
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    A 21-year-old woman lost her life during a bungee jumping activity in Brazil after she was allegedly pushed off a bridge without being properly attached to the safety rope. The victim, identified as Maria Eduarda Rodrigues de Freitas, fell more than 130 feet from Skeleton Bridge in Brazil's São Paulo during an adventure activity organised by a private company.

    Video Captures Horrifying Moments

    Videos circulating on social media reportedly show staff members escorting Maria to the edge of the bridge before she was released. Moments later, people at the site realised that something had gone terribly wrong.

    Witnesses can be heard shouting, "The rope, people, the rope," after noticing that the safety cord had allegedly not been attached. According to local authorities, the rope meant to secure the jumper was not connected to Maria's body when she jumped.

    Emergency Teams Could Not Save Her

    The young woman fell into the ravine below before anyone could intervene. Emergency responders rushed to the scene, but she was declared dead. Her body was later taken to the local medical institute for examination.

    Investigation Underway

    The incident has triggered a criminal investigation into the circumstances surrounding the fatal jump. Authorities are examining whether negligence or safety protocol failures led to the tragedy. The shocking incident has sparked outrage online, with many social media users questioning the safety measures followed by adventure sports operators.

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