Bulgaria steps up measures to prevent spread of African swine fever

Headlines

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

What happened to Rs 70,000 crore scam by NCP?: Uddhav Thackeray takes dig at PM Modi after Sharad Pawar invited to event

Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

Nothing’s big price cut on Phone (1) after Phone (2) launch, here’s how much it costs now

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

Bollywood stars who went bald for their movies

10 top medical colleges in India for UG, PG courses

Cricketers who made comeback after retirement

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

PM Modi receives warm welcome in US, Indian American wears special jacket for Modi

Will not backstab or blackmail, says DK Shivakumar amid rift over Karnataka CM race

Jawan Prevue: Deepika Padukone Plays Shah Rukh Khan's Mother, Gives Birth To Him In jail?

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Shraddha Kapoor spotted in Chanderi for Stree 2 shoot, videos go viral

'Pathaan Jawan ban gaya': Salman Khan says 'mazaa aa gaya' after watching prevue of Shah Rukh Khan's film

HomeWorld

hollywood

Bulgaria steps up measures to prevent spread of African swine fever

The highly contagious disease, which is incurable in pigs but harmless to humans, has spread rapidly across the northern part of the European Union member.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 17, 2019, 06:53 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

 Bulgaria has stepped up measures to prevent the spread of deadly African swine fever and protect the country's 600-million levs ($344 million) pig-breeding industry, the agriculture minister said on Wednesday.

The highly contagious disease, which is incurable in pigs but harmless to humans, has spread rapidly across the northern part of the European Union member.

In July, the Black Sea state reported 30 cases of African swine fever in several regions, including border provinces with Romania.

"The pig-breeding is a competitive 600-million levs industry, which covers 40% of the domestic consumption of pork," Agriculture Minister Desislava Taneva, who announced several protective measures on African swine fever, told a news conference.

Taneva said forestry enterprises will pay 150 levs for each wild boar killed as the Bulgarian authorities are aiming to reduce significantly the wild boar population density in 20km zones around the African swine fever outbreaks.

The head of Bulgaria's food safety agency Damyan Iliev said last week the damage the country could sustain if it fails to cope with the African swine fever could total as high as 2 billion levs.

Preventative measures also include enhancing traffic control in these areas and border points with the help of police and the army, disinfecting farms and restricting sales of pork and processed meat, Taneva said.

The Bulgarian government last week granted 3.7 million levs to combat African Swine Fever in the Balkan country with 1.2 million farm-raised pigs.

Bulgaria's food safety agency turned to farmers in the country on several occasions, saying it is essential for them to comply with the rules on disease prevention, and all sick and dead pigs should be reported immediately.



 

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Bengaluru: Ex-employee kills CEO, MD of tech firm; accused on the run

Meet Charul Honariya, labourer's daughter, who topped NEET exam, got into AIIMS, know her journey

Shah Rukh Khan thanks Atlee, Vijay Sethupathi, entire crew of Jawan individually, fans say 'this is why he's king'

Nothing Phone (2) launched in India at Rs 44,999, costs Rs 12,000 more than ‘best-seller’ Phone (1)

Byju Raveendran loses billionaire tag amid Byju’s crisis, now has net worth of...

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Check out inside pics of Mohammed Siraj's new residence in Film Nagar, Hyderabad

In pics: Priyanka Chopra shares glimpse of 'magical' family time with Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie

Urvashi Rautela stuns in orange gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023, fans say 'looking like a doll'

Viral photos of the day: Kangana Ranaut looks stunning in black dress, Malaika Arora gives fitness goals

Meet Vijay Krishna, The Kerala Story star, who ran away from home at 15 to become an actor

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE