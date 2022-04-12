Bucha basement HORROR: Russian soldiers 'systematically' raped 25 Ukrainian women, 9 now pregnant

As Russian forces retrieve, horrific images of crimes against civilians, women and children are surfacing. In one of the most shocking of these war crimes, Russian soldiers “systemically raped” Ukrainian women in a basement of a house in the city of Bucha,

"About 25 girls and women aged 14 to 24 were systematically raped during the occupation in the basement of one house in Bucha. Nine of them are pregnant," Ukraine's ombudsman for human rights Lyudmyla Denisova told BBC.

"Russian soldiers told them they would rape them to the point where they wouldn't want sexual contact with any man, to prevent them from having Ukrainian children," she added.

Till Sunday, Ukrainian officials said that they had discovered over 360 bodies of civilians in Bucha and vicinity. Over 250 of them were killed by bullets or shrapnel. The deaths are now being probed as war crimes.

Several other claims of rape of women have been surfacing. When asked by BBC to assess the scale of the sexual crimes, Denisova said, “It is impossible at the moment because not everyone is willing to tell us what happened to them. The majority of them currently call for psychological support, so we cannot record those as crimes unless they give us their testimony.”

