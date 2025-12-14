Brown University Shooting: At least two killed and eight injured, active shooter alert issued; US President Trump says...

US President Donald Trump responded to the shooting and stated that he had been briefed on the shooting. He also informed that the FBI was already on the scene. "The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody," he wrote on social media.

Gunfire at Brown University's Barus & Holley Engineering Building claimed the lives of at least two people and left eight others injured on Saturday (local time), the university said in an official alert. The university located in the Providence region in the state of Rhode Island confirmed the fatalities and said eight additional victims were hospitalised and are in critical but stable condition.



US President Donald Trump responded to the shooting and stated that he had been briefed on the shooting. He also informed that the FBI was already on the scene. "The FBI is on the scene. The suspect is in custody," he wrote on social media.



Brown University Shooting: What happened?

A shooter dressed in black killed at least two people and wounded eight others at Brown University during final exams on the Ivy League campus. According to reports, the university told students and faculty members to lock their doors, silence their phones and stay hidden because of reports of an active shooter at the Barus and Holley engineering and physics building.

Brown University is still on lockdown, with students advised to keep their doors locked and avoid moving across campus. The eastern edge of the Providence campus remains under lockdown as police search for the suspected shooter in surrounding neighbourhoods. University President Christina H Paxson acknowledged the fear and anxiety gripping the community, urging everyone to stay sheltered in place.

Brown University Shooting: Authorities issues active shooter alert

Authorities have imposed a shelter-in-place order as law enforcement continues to search the area."We are providing an update to the active shooting situation. We are very sorry to share that we have confirmed reports of two deceased victims from the active shooting situation at the Barus & Holley engineering building. There are eight additional victims in critical but stable condition at the hospital. There remains a shelter-in-place order. The shooter or shooters are not in custody at this time. Law enforcement is active in the area," the alert read. The university acknowledged widespread fear and uncertainty following the incident, adding that police are working to identify the deceased victims, while hospital personnel are identifying those transported for medical treatment.

Authorities said no suspect has been taken into custody as investigations continue into the shooting at the university, CNN reported, citing Providence Mayor Brett Smiley.He said Brown University officials, the City of Providence, and the FBI are closely coordinating efforts to locate the shooter or shooters. Providence Deputy Police Chief Tim O'Hara, during a press conference, said that the suspected shooter is a male dressed in black. "We are using every resource available to locate this suspect," he said, as quoted by CNN, urging the public to stay away from the area. He further added that police are still determining how the suspect entered the Brown University building, but confirmed that he exited through the Hope Street side.

Meanwhile, according to CNN, citing law enforcement sources, police officers were involved in a confrontation with an individual that led to gunfire a few blocks away from the university, but it remains unclear whether that incident is connected to the Brown University shooting

About Brown University



Built in 1965, Brown University has facilities including 117 laboratories, 150 offices, 15 classrooms, 29 laboratory classrooms, and three lecture halls. Brown University is a private Ivy League research institution and ranks among the oldest centres of higher education in the US.

According to CNN's analysis of data from the Gun Violence Archive, Education Week, and Everytown for Gun Safety, more than 70 school shootings have occurred in the United States this year.



(With inputs from ANI)