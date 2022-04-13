Brooklyn Subway Shooting: Passengers’ share videos showing disturbing aftermath of gun attack

The shooting inside of a subway train car in Brooklyn left the United States in shock, with at least 10 people shot and over a dozen left wounded. Soon after the incident took place, passengers of the train shared video footage and personal accounts of the attack.

Disturbing videos and photos of people running out of the train car and collapsing on the floor of the station emerged on social media. Footage from the gun attack in New York also showed the train car is filled with smoke as people scrambled to rush out.

The video shared by one passenger shows the doors of the train opening and people rushing out onto the station in chaos, with the train car filled with smoke. People were seen limping out and collapsing onto the floor. The photos from the station showed the floor covered with the blood of the passengers who were shot.

The incident took place on Tuesday morning in New York, the United States, when a shooter entered a subway station dressed as a construction worker and entered a subway car, shooting and injuring many people who were inside the train.

Warning: Videos may contain disturbing visuals.

A scene of horror unfolded as frightened commuters ran from the train while others limped out of it. At least one rider collapsed on the platform. As per PTI reports, an eyewitness said that the station the jarring scene was filled with smoke and blood, with people screaming.

"My subway door opened into calamity. It was smoke and blood and people screaming," eyewitness Sam Carcamo told radio station 1010 WINS. Smoke poured out of the train car as the door opened, he added.

A manhunt has been launched in search of the gunman, who was disguised as a construction worker and was wearing a gas mask. The authorities are saying that this was not a terrorist attack, but are not ruling out any possibilities as of now.

According to the police, the “person of interest” in the Brooklyn subway shooting is 62-year-old Frank R James. He appears to have posted a number of videos against the administration in New York, and the authorities are trying to determine his relation with the shooting.

(With PTI inputs)

