Brooklyn subway shooting: 62-year-old man arrested 30 hours after the carnage

The accused in the Brooklyn Subway shooting, 62-year-old man, identified as Frank R James was arrested Wednesday and charged with a federal terrorism offense. The man was taken into custody about 30 hours after the carnage on a rush-hour train, leaving five people critically injured.

US police had kept a reward of USD 50,000 (Rs 38 lakh) for anyone giving any information about him. Frank James opened fire on a crowd at the Brooklyn subway station in New York City, injuring 10 passengers. According to police, the accused detonated two smoke grenades and opened fire from a handgun at Brooklyn's 36th Street station on Tuesday morning.

10 people were injured due to bullet injuries and a total of 29 people were injured in the stampede caused by the firing incident. New York police are reported to have found an empty U-Haul van in Brooklyn whose information and license plate numbers matched those of the vehicle they were looking for in connection with the Tuesday shooting at a subway station.

The attacker, who arrived wearing a gas mask, shot at least 10 people on April 12 after releasing smoke while targeting a subway train in Brooklyn. After the sudden firing, there was chaos in the entire station. Fearing this, people were seen running to save their lives. The train was filled with smoke during the firing.

Screams of people could be heard due to the bullets. After this firing, at least 29 people were admitted to the hospital due to bullet injuries, smoke filling and other problems. The condition of five of them was stated to be critical. However, the motive for the subway attack remains unclear, and there is no indication that the man had ties to terror organisations.