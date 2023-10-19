Headlines

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

British PM Rishi Sunak lands in Tel Aviv amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Delhi-NCR news: 20 people stuck as giant wheel stops working midway in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan, watch video

Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

Viral video: Little boy plays with giant snake, baby crocodile and tiger, internet is scared

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

British PM Rishi Sunak lands in Tel Aviv amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

8 superfoods to improve eyesight

7 health benefits of wood-apple (bael)

7 Foods that help you to fight with climate change

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Nithari killings: Timeline of horror, gruesome killings, and acquittals

Israel Gaza War: No place to live, no food to eat, no beds in hospitals; situation worsens in Gaza

Good News! PM Modi announces bonus for central employees ahead of Diwali 2023, know all about it

Aspirants season 2 trailer: Naveen Kasturia and Sunny Hinduja engage in ideological battle, fans say 'ab aayega mazza'

Dream Girl 2 OTT release: Know when, where to watch Ayushmann Khurrana, Ananya Panday’s comedy drama

Bhagavanth Kesari Twitter review: Nandamuri Balakrishna, Sreeleela-starrer is 'pure family entertainer', say netizens

HomeWorld

World

British PM Rishi Sunak lands in Tel Aviv amid ongoing Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak will meet with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel President Isaac Herzog and will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel.

article-main
Latest News

ANI

Updated: Oct 19, 2023, 01:03 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Rishi Sunak landed in Tel Aviv on Thursday to meet the Israeli top leaders and express solidarity with the war-torn country.

According to his office, Sunak will meet with his Israeli counterpart Benjamin Netanyahu and Israel President Isaac Herzog and will share his condolences for the loss of life in Israel and Gaza as a result of the October 7 attack on Israel. "Every civilian death is a tragedy. And too many lives have been lost following Hamas' horrific act of terror," Sunak said in a statement ahead of his visit, according to Reuters.

Moreover, as per Reuters report, Sunak will call for the opening up of a route to allow humanitarian aid into Gaza as soon as possible and to make it possible for British nationals trapped in Gaza to depart. Earlier, in a post on social media platform X, Sunak condemned the attack on Gaza hospital that killed hundreds."We are all shocked by the scenes at the al-Ahli Arab Hospital. Our intelligence services are rapidly analysing the evidence to independently establish the facts," he posted.

Thousands of people have been killed on both sides as the war continues to turn brutal with every passing day.

The war, as it unfolds, comes up with international pressure mounting for an immediate ceasefire and a return to the negotiating table to resolve the long-standing Israel-Palestine conflict. On Tuesday, Tal Heinrich, a spokesperson for Israeli Prime Minister Netanyahu, told CNN that the IDF "does not target hospitals." "We only target Hamas strongholds, arms depots, and terror targets," he said.

Heinrich made the remarks after Palestinian sources claimed that initial estimates suggest that the attack on the Al-Ahli Baptist Hospital in Gaza City resulted in 200 to 300 fatalities. An explosion at the hospital in Gaza City on Tuesday claimed the lives of hundreds of people, according to health authorities in the Hamas-run enclave.

A Gaza civil defence chief claimed on Al-Jazeera television that over 300 people were killed in the explosion at the Gaza hospital. Expressing his solidarity with the nation Sunak on Monday had said that the attacks in Israel last weekend shocked the world, as the elderly, men, women, children, and babies in arms were murdered, mutilated and burned alive. While updating the House of Commons on the latest situation in Israel and Gaza, Sunak ensured complete support to Israel from the UK.

"The attacks in Israel last weekend shocked the world. Over 1,400 people were murdered, over 3,500 wounded, almost 200 taken hostage. The elderly, men, women, children, and babies in arms were murdered, mutilated and burned alive. It was a pogrom...We stand with Israel. The murdered and the missing come from over 30 countries, including the United Kingdom. At least six British citizens were killed and ten are missing...We are working with Israel to establish the effects as quickly as possible...we are also helping British citizens who want to leave Israel," Sunak said in the Parliament.

"I want to address the British Jewish community directly...we stand with you now and always. This atrocity was an existential strike at the very idea of Israel as a safe homeland for the Jewish people. We are doing everything that we can to protect you...," he added.

Speaking further, the UK Prime Minister stated that Hamas is "using innocent Palestinian people as human shields," and that Britain mourns the loss of every innocent life that has been taken amid the ongoing Hamas terror."Hamas is using innocent Palestinian people as human shields. With the tragic loss of more than 2,600 Palestinian lives, including many children, we mourn the loss of every innocent life. Civilians of every faith, every nationality, who have been killed...I believe we must support Israel's right to defend itself, to go after Hamas, take back the hostages, deter further incursions, and strengthen its security for the long term...," he said. Sunak also emphasised that Palestinian people are, too the victims of Hamas, as he urged for humanitarian support for the Gaza people.

He said, "We must support the Palestinian people because they are victims of Hamas too. We believe that Hamas does not represent the Palestinian people or their legitimate aspirations to live with equal measures of security, freedom, justice, opportunity, and dignity."

"Hamas simply does not stand for the future that the Palestinians want, and they seek to put the Palestinian people in harm's way. So we must ensure humanitarian support urgently reaches civilians in Gaza. This requires Egypt and Israel to allow the aid that is so badly needed," he added. Moreover, US President Joe Biden just wrapped up his visit to Israel where he also showed his support to the war-hit Israel.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Indian cinema's costliest scene cost Rs 25 crore, has 7 stars; bigger than anything in Baahubali, Adipurush, Jawan, RRR

'Barrage of rockets was fired by terrorists in Gaza': Israel Defence Forces spokesperson on hospital blast

IND vs BAN, World Cup 2023: India to take on Bangladesh in 17th match of WC today; when, where and how to watch

BTS: Yet to Come to premiere on OTT, release date announced

'I am done...': Sania Mirza shares cryptic post amidst 'divorce' rumours with Shoaib Malik

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Chandni Bainz, Malaysian model who Ishaan Khatter is reportedly dating after breakup with Ananya Panday

Viral Photos of the Day: Malaika Arora raises temperature in sexy white top, Saif Ali Khan poses in casuals

In pics: Step inside Shah Rukh Khan’s luxurious LA home that can be rented for Rs 1.96 lakh per night

Jawan: Nayanthara, Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, Deepika Padukone attend special screening of Shah Rukh Khan's film

Kartik Aaryan, Shraddha Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao attend special screening of Bejoy Nambiar's Kaala

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE