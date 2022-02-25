British billionaire Richard Branson says all assets of Russian President Vladimir Putin must be frozen

The ongoing war between Russia and Ukraine has overturned the entire global scenarios. Speaking about Russia’s invasion, British billionaire Richard Branson said that Russian President Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for "initiating a war of aggression".

Branson took to Twitter to highlight his reaction against Putin’s moves. He wrote, “He should not be allowed to travel, his assets should be frozen or seized, including his prized yacht”.

"The least all of us can do is to make sure Putin...pays the price for...aggression”, he added.

Putin must be held accountable for his actions – for initiating a war of aggression (crimes against peace) and possibly for targeting civilians, too (war crimes). At very least, he should not be allowed to travel, his assets should be frozen or seized, including his prized yacht — Richard Branson (@richardbranson) February 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the European Union has agreed to freeze the assets of Putin and Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov along with other sanctions as per Latvia's foreign minister.

A decision to freeze Putin and Lavrov's assets indicates that Western powers are moving toward unprecedented measures to try to stop the brutal invasion of Russia's neighbour and a major war in Europe.

Latvian Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics said in a Tweet on Friday that the EU's foreign ministers “adopted the 2nd sanctions package” and added that “the asset freeze includes President of Russia and its Foreign Minister”.

He said the EU plans to prepare another package of sanctions.

(With PTI Inputs)