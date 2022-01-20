Britain to lift additional Covid-19 restrictions from next week - What it means

Britain has announced that it will lift all the additional restrictions imposed to contain the spread of the Omicron from next Thursday. This will also include mandatory wearing of face masks anywhere. The decision comes after analysis showed that the new variant of Covid-19 has now most likely peaked in the country.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the House of Commons that the latest Office for National Statistics analysis shows that Omicron has now most likely peaked in the country, allowing for a move back to so-called Plan A or minimum Covid restrictions.

What it means

This means people in the United Kingdom will no longer be told to work from home.

Mandatory Covid vaccine certification required for large venues will also come to an end.

Organisations in the UK can, of course, choose to use the NHS Covid pass voluntarily.

The British government will also no longer mandate the wearing of face masks anywhere.

Compulsory face masks in school classrooms will be scrapped sooner from this week itself.

Government will continue to suggest the use of face coverings in enclosed or crowded places.

It will be left to the judgment of the people and no longer criminalise anyone who chooses not to wear one.

It is still a legal requirement for those who have tested positive for Covid to self-isolate.

Since Monday, the self-isolation period has been cut from seven to five days.

Two negative rapid lateral flow tests required on days five and six of self-isolation period.

The self-isolation regulations expire on March 24, post which expect not to renew them.