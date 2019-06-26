'Britain open to a different relationship': UK PM Theresa May to tell Putin at G20

Headlines

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Bengaluru Bandh on Sept 26: Holiday declared in schools, colleges; check details

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

DNA TV Show: How junk food causing harm to our body

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Babar Azam fined for overspeeding in Pakistan; pic surfaces

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Diabetes tips: Low glycemic foods to control blood sugar levels

8 Best spots for paragliding in India

10 foods that can cause acid reflux (heartburn)

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

EP 2: Rohit Sharma | Players To Watch Out For In The Cricket World Cup 2023 | ICC ODI World Cup 2023

Asian Games 2023: India shatters world record, shooters win first gold in 10m air rifle team event

World Cup 2023: Know how much money the 'Winners' of 2023 Men's ODI World Cup will receive

Watch: Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha groove to Kai Po Che’s Shubhaarambh after jaimala

Shailesh Lodha makes shocking claims against TMKOC producer Asit Modi: 'He called everyone his servant, tried to...'

Swara Bhasker and Fahad Ahmad name their baby girl Raabiyaa, know what it means

HomeWorld

World

'Britain open to a different relationship': UK PM Theresa May to tell Putin at G20

The meeting at this week's G20 summit in Japan does not represent a normalisation of relations, the spokesman told reporters.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jun 26, 2019, 10:56 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Prime Minister Theresa May will meet President Vladimir Putin on Friday to deliver a message that Britain is open to a different relationship with Russia if it stops activities that undermine international security, her spokesman said.

The meeting at this week's G20 summit in Japan does not represent a normalisation of relations, the spokesman told reporters.

"The prime minister's position on Salisbury and Russia's wider pattern of malign behaviour is well-known. As she has said, we remain open to a different relationship but that can only happen if Russia desists from activity that undermines international treaties and our collective security," the spokesman said.

"This meeting is an important opportunity to deliver this message leader-to-leader to ensure the UK's position is fully understood ... This meeting does not represent a normalisation of relations."

Britain's relations with Russia fell to a post-Cold War low after the poisoning of a former double agent and his daughter with a nerve agent in Salisbury, southern England last year. Britain blamed Russia, which denied any involvement.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Can diplomatic row with Canada cause masoor dal shortage in India? Here’s how government is preparing

ICMAI CMA Final Inter Result 2023 date out: Official website, how to check, other details here

Tiger Shroff shares glimpse of Ganapath's dystopian world, Vikas Bahl film's teaser to be out on this date

Himachal Pradesh: Heavy rains lash disaster-hit hill state again, 24 roads blocked in 5 districts

Meet co-founder of Rs 7266 crore company who owns of India's first Lamborghini worth Rs 4.22 crore

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Jawan actress Lehar Khan who has worked with biggest stars, almost quit films due to personal tragedy of...

Ibn Yunus to Hirayama: Moon’s geographical features captured in images clicked by Chandrayaan-3

In pics: Samantha Ruth Prabhu mesmerises in black saree in New York

69th National Film Awards: Rocketry wins Best Film; Allu Arjun Best Actor, Kriti Sanon, Alia Bhatt share Best Actress

Dream Girl 2: Suhana Khan, Vidya Balan, Aditya Roy Kapur attend premiere of Ayushmann Khurrana-Ananya Panday's film

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE