Britain: Egg attack on King Charles, Camilla, protester says 'country built on blood of slaves'

Reported By: | Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 10, 2022, 08:03 AM IST

King Charles (File)

York: Britain's king, Charles 3, and Queen Consort Camilla faced an egg attack in the city of York on Wednesday. One person was detained for throwing at least three eggs at the country's new monarch.

According to media reports, the accused, after throwing the eggs, shouted, "this country was built on the blood of slaves". Several protesters also booed when the crowd chanted God Save the King.

Unfazed, Charles and Camilla crossed the pavement with broken eggs.

The monarch was in the city of York to unveil a statue of his late mother, Queen Elizabeth.

The British Royal family has come under scrutiny over their expenses amid the cost of living crisis.

Earlier this year, during the Caribbean tour of Prince William and his wife, several activists called for the monarchy to apologize and support reparations for slavery.

Queen Elizabeth died earlier this year after remaining the head of the state in Britain for over seven decades.

Charles, the longest-serving king-in-waiting, was coronated after her death.

Several rights groups and social media users in commonwealth countries have demanded an apology from the new king for excesses during British rule.