‘Britain can finally blame a brown person…’: Racist caller on show slams UK PM Rishi Sunak, comedian shows no mercy

UK PM Rishi Sunak (Photo - Reuters)

Conservative Party MP Rishi Sunak, who has been an important player in Britain politics for the last year, has become the Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, scripting history as the first person of Indian origin to hold the post.

Though many have lauded the decision to make a minority in the UK the Prime Minister of the country, some citizens are apparently not happy with Rishi Sunak in the PM post, mostly due to his Indian background and Hindu connection.

Soon after Sunak was appointed the PM of Britain, a racist call was made on a radio show in the United Kingdom, which slammed his Indian descent. Playing the call recording on his show, a comedian shredded the racist caller, showing him no mercy.

Comedian Trevor Noah played the recording of a racist caller on his show, who was not accepting Rishi Sunak as the new Prime Minister of the UK. The caller had said that since the majority of the people in the UK are white; their leader should be from among them.

Meet Rishi Sunak, Britain's new PM who is only 42, meaning he'll probably serve well into his 42-and-a-halves pic.twitter.com/I7fP8Ohi0j — The Daily Show (@TheDailyShow) October 25, 2022

The caller further said, “Can you imagine me becoming Prime Minister of Pakistan? People of England would like to see someone who looks like them.”

Slamming the caller’s racist comment hilariously, Trevor Noah said with sarcasm, “This is a good point. Can you imagine white English people trying to rule countries where no one looks like them!"

Talking about the “perks” of Rishi Sunak being the new PM of the UK, the comedian said, “This could be a good thing for you people. After 400 years, you finally get to legitimately blame a brown person for your country's problems. You're living the dream!”

Noah also said that Rishi Sunak is just 42, and will probably "serve well into his 42-and-a-halves". The comedian also said, “Let's not forget another important first. He is also the first prime minister who is an absolute snack.”

Rishi Sunak was appointed as the new PM of the UK after Liz Truss had handed over her resignation from the post due to her U-turn on the tax policies.

