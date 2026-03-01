Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi appointed as Iran's military force IRGC's new Commander-in-Chief, succeeds Mohammad Pakpour
WORLD
Iran has reportedly appointed Brigadier General Ahmad Vahidi as the new commander-in-chief of the IRGC following US-Israel strikes on its leadership.
Iran has reportedly named Ahmad Vahidi as the new commander-in-chief of the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), according to Iranian media reports. The move follows a series of US-Israel strikes that targeted the country’s senior political and military figures, including Defence Minister Amir Nasirzadeh and Revolutionary Guards commander Mohammed Pakpour.
Ahmad Vahidi, a seasoned military leader, inherits command at a critical moment as Tehran navigates a rapidly escalating security environment. The IRGC, Iran’s elite military force, plays a central role in both domestic security and regional operations, making the appointment a signal of Tehran’s intent to consolidate leadership and coordinate defensive and retaliatory strategies.
Ahmad Vahidi is a long-time figure within Iran’s security establishment and one of the country’s most experienced military strategists.
A founding member of the IRGC, Vahidi previously commanded the Quds Force, the external operations arm responsible for Iran’s regional military networks and later served as defence minister. Known for his deep ties to Iran’s security apparatus, he has played a role in shaping Tehran’s asymmetric warfare doctrine and regional alliances.
The appointment comes amid rising tensions in the Gulf following missile and drone strikes by Iran in retaliation for the US-Israel attacks. Explosions and intercepted missiles have been reported across multiple Gulf nations, including the UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, and Saudi Arabia. State media and Iranian officials have warned of further action, indicating a possible widening confrontation that could involve American and Israeli military assets stationed in the region.
Analysts suggest Vahidi’s leadership signals Tehran’s prioritisation of military cohesion and operational readiness in response to the strikes. His appointment may also reflect Iran’s intention to maintain strong command over the IRGC’s regional operations, including missile deployments and internal security measures. With the country’s political and military hierarchy disrupted, Vahidi’s role will be crucial in shaping both defensive strategies and potential retaliatory actions.
The rapid changes in Iran’s military leadership underscore the volatile security landscape in the Middle East. Observers warn that continued escalation between Tehran, Washington, and Tel Aviv could spark a broader regional conflict unless urgent diplomatic engagement is pursued. Vahidi’s command may serve as both a stabilising and a strategic pivot point as Iran navigates this critical juncture.