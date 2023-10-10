Brief history of India-Israel relations, impact of Israel-Hamas war

Headlines

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

BJP, allies to launch Maha Samwad Yatra in Maharashtra

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

Meet CA who started his career in 1994, worked in SBI for 12 years, now leads Rs 58,765 crore company

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

IND vs AFG, ODI World Cup 2023: Predicted playing XIs, live streaming, pitch report and weather forecast of Delhi

Who is Pradeep Eshwar? Karnataka Congress MLA's entry in Bigg Boss Kannada show sparks social media uproar

Delhi traffic advisory issued ahead of IND vs AFG World Cup match; know restrictions, routes to avoid

8 Benefits of ice bath

7 Ways to increase metabolism after 40s

7 Indian foods to eat during loose motion

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

Israel Hamas War: Tension escalates in India after 18,000 stranded Indians in Israel Seek Help

Israel Hamas War: Conflict turns deadly; Hamas threatens to kill hostages after Israel attacks Gaza

World Mental Health Day 2023 : Is binge eating a mental disorder?

Watch: Parineeti Chopra returns to Mumbai sporting sindoor, pink choora, blushes after pap asks 'jiju kaise hai'

Viral photos of the day: Richa Chadha, Malaika Arora, Amrita Arora look stunning in casuals

Nushrratt Bharuccha recalls hiding in shelter, crying while stuck in Israel during Hamas attack: 'The final 36 hours...'

HomeWorld

World

Brief history of India-Israel relations, impact of Israel-Hamas war

As Israel comes under attack of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, India extends support to Israel. Know history of the countries's relations.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Desk

Updated: Oct 10, 2023, 07:57 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Israel came under attack of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas from Gaza on October 7 triggering a back-and-forth of bombing missiles and killings of numerous civilians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a stern warning to Hamas saying, "though Israel did not start this war, but will finish it."

Since the unprecedented attack many countries have come in support of Israel and India was one of them. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi wrote on the social media platform, 'X', "People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

History of India-Israel relations

India and Israel have been comprehensive economic, military, and political friends since the 1990s. Although India voted against the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine, but recognised Israeli sovereignty in 1950. 

Gradually, the bond between the two countries grew as Israel stood as a strong ally to India amidst the India-Pakistan conflict. Both during the Indo-Pak war in 1971 and 1999, Israel supported India with arms and ammunition and intelligence. 

Read: Israel-Hamas war: PM Modi speaks to Israeli counterpart, extends support to Netanyahu

Full diplomatic relations were established in 1992 when India opened an embassy in Tel Aviv and Israel opened an embassy in New Delhi. Both India and Israel are a part of the I2U2 group formed in October 2021. 

India is also Israel's largest client for military equipment sales and after Russia, Israel is India's second largest arms supplier. Along with economics, India and Israel have also made strategic ties but enforcing joint military training and more. In recent times, the bond between the countries has grown.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

RECOMMENDED STORIES

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Disastrous World Cup, personal tragedy followed by bankruptcy, this cricketer then became a professional fighter

Meet one of richest businesswomen's daughter, who is helping her mother run Rs 5000 crore revenue company

DNA Verified: Nobel laureate Amartya Sen's death news is false; know truth here

Pro Kabaddi League Auction 2023: Know Auction timings, schedule, teams salary purse balance and much more…

Viral video: Four-year-old Kerala boy takes Royal Enfield Classic 350 for a spin, internet reacts

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Times when BTS’ V and BLACKPINK’s Jennie sparked dating rumours

Viral photos of the day: Kiara Advani-Sidharth Malhotra, Arjun Kapoor-Malaika Arora give couple goals

Swara Bhasker shares adorable pics from her maternity photoshoot with ‘reluctant yet sporting model’ Fahad Ahmad

In pics: Sonam Bajwa raises the temperature in sexy backless dress, flaunts her curves in sizzling beach pics

In pics: Sara Ali Khan, Soha Ali Khan share adorable pics celebrating Rakhi with their brothers

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE