Brief history of India-Israel relations, impact of Israel-Hamas war

As Israel comes under attack of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas, India extends support to Israel. Know history of the countries's relations.

Israel came under attack of the Palestinian militant group, Hamas from Gaza on October 7 triggering a back-and-forth of bombing missiles and killings of numerous civilians. Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu released a stern warning to Hamas saying, "though Israel did not start this war, but will finish it."

Since the unprecedented attack many countries have come in support of Israel and India was one of them. The Prime Minister, Narendra Modi wrote on the social media platform, 'X', "People of India stand firmly with Israel in this difficult hour. India strongly and unequivocally condemns terrorism in all its forms and manifestations."

History of India-Israel relations

India and Israel have been comprehensive economic, military, and political friends since the 1990s. Although India voted against the United Nations Partition Plan for Palestine, but recognised Israeli sovereignty in 1950.

Gradually, the bond between the two countries grew as Israel stood as a strong ally to India amidst the India-Pakistan conflict. Both during the Indo-Pak war in 1971 and 1999, Israel supported India with arms and ammunition and intelligence.

Full diplomatic relations were established in 1992 when India opened an embassy in Tel Aviv and Israel opened an embassy in New Delhi. Both India and Israel are a part of the I2U2 group formed in October 2021.

India is also Israel's largest client for military equipment sales and after Russia, Israel is India's second largest arms supplier. Along with economics, India and Israel have also made strategic ties but enforcing joint military training and more. In recent times, the bond between the countries has grown.