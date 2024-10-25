The banknote, displaying the flags of Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa, symbolizes these nations' common goal of finding alternatives to the US dollar for international trade and transactions.

At the recent BRICS summit held in Kazan, Russia, a symbolic banknote was revealed as part of Vladimir Putin’s efforts to promote a world order that counters the US-led Western influence. The note sparked conversations about changing the global financial system, which has been dominated by the US dollar up until now.

This initiative highlights BRICS' growing efforts to build a more independent economic system and lessen their reliance on Western financial structures.

Design and Features of the BRICS Currency Banknote

Russian media outlet Sputnik shared images of the symbolic currency, stating that the banknote "reflects the joint efforts happening within the BRICS framework."

The front of the banknote displays the flags of the BRICS founding members: Russia, China, India, Brazil, and South Africa. According to reports, a private meeting during the summit on Wednesday included discussions about potentially creating a common BRICS currency.

Putin's Strategy to Challenge Dollar Dominance

At the summit, Putin emphasized that while BRICS nations are not completely abandoning the US dollar, they are developing alternatives due to the increasing restrictions on its availability.

He stated that although the dollar is still the key tool in global finance, using it as a political weapon weakens trust in the currency.

He further explained that BRICS isn't looking to confront the US dollar but will explore alternative options if needed. "If they block us, we'll find alternatives," he said, emphasizing BRICS' practical approach to the situation.

Putin's remarks reflect the larger issue of sanctions on Russia, which have greatly restricted its access to global financial systems that rely heavily on the US dollar.

BRICS is looking into using alternative currencies for trade to minimize the risks linked to political decisions like sanctions.

Putin believes that using the dollar as a weapon will speed up the move toward new financial systems. He suggested that the BRICS group is working towards creating a "fairer economic system."

