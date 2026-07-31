FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
  • LATEST
US slaps sanctions on Indian firms for helping Iran's IRGC, Mahan Air

US slaps sanctions on Indian firms for helping Iran's IRGC, Mahan Air

India vs Brazil confirmed! Salt Lake Stadium to host mega football clash on October 3

India vs Brazil confirmed! Salt Lake Stadium to host mega football clash

CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah star as India win men's team table tennis gold in epic battle with Malaysia

CTTC 2026: Manav Thakkar, Manush Shah star as India win men's team table tennis

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters

From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation

From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation

The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all

The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film

Latest NewsWorld

WORLD

BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping likely to visit India in September, first time since Galwan clash

Xi has been President since 2013 and has made three visits to India. His last trip was in October 2019, just months before the LAC confrontation reshaped bilateral relations.

Latest News

Apurwa Amit

Updated : Jul 31, 2026, 02:03 PM IST

BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping likely to visit India in September, first time since Galwan clash
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo/ANI)
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to India in September for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. It would be his first visit since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash that sent India-China ties to their lowest in decades.  

Scheduled for September 12-13, the visit is being seen as a significant marker in the gradual repair of India-China ties after prolonged military friction along the eastern Ladakh border.  

Xi has been President since 2013 and has made three visits to India. His last trip was in October 2019, just months before the LAC confrontation reshaped bilateral relations.  

Sources said both New Delhi and Beijing are likely to ramp up diplomatic contacts ahead of the proposed visit. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is also expected to go to China for senior-level talks, with dates yet to be finalised.

In the coming weeks, a session of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs is anticipated, followed by a round of Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary question.  

The Special Representatives’ dialogue is particularly notable as it will be the first since India and China agreed to set up a new expert group and a working group under the WMCC to take forward discussions on the long-standing boundary dispute. The consultations are likely to boost both technical and diplomatic engagement on border management, while also paving the way for wider political talks.  

The string of high-level engagements points to a joint push by both sides to sustain bilateral momentum after years of strained ties. The diplomatic outreach aims to address pending issues along the LAC, rebuild strategic trust, prevent new border flare-ups, and expand cooperation in areas of common interest.

If it happens, Xi Jinping’s attendance at the BRICS Summit would carry weight far beyond the grouping. It would be his first visit to India in nearly six years, and the first after the June 2020 Galwan Valley confrontation.

 

The visit will be closely watched for a possible bilateral meeting between Indian and Chinese leaders on the sidelines, with talks likely to cover the boundary dispute, regional security, economic ties, and the future course of one of Asia’s most important bilateral relationships.

The engagement holds greater significance at a time when both countries are dealing with external pressures — from US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures to heightened uncertainty in West Asia after US military interventions.

 

An official confirmation of Xi’s visit is still awaited from either New Delhi or Beijing.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
CJP Protest: Kin of Delhi Police personnel allege mob violence; daughter of injured SI says, 'My father was almost lynched'
CJP Protest: Kin of Delhi Police personnel allege mob violence
BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping likely to visit India in September, first time since Galwan clash
BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping likely to visit India in September, check details
CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra eyes gold, check final match's date, timing, live streaming details
CWG 2026: Neeraj Chopra eyes gold, check final match's date
US slaps sanctions on Indian firms for helping Iran's IRGC, Mahan Air
US slaps sanctions on Indian firms for helping Iran's IRGC, Mahan Air
India vs Brazil confirmed! Salt Lake Stadium to host mega football clash on October 3
India vs Brazil confirmed! Salt Lake Stadium to host mega football clash
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Ranveer Singh in Padmaavat, Shahid Kapoor in Haider, Aparshakti Khurana in Gunmaaster G9: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
Ranveer, Shahid: 5 actors who experimented with their on-screen characters
From Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors who stunned fans going unrecognizable with incredible transformation
From Amitabh, Kamal Haasan, Chhaya Kadam: Actors with incredible transformation
The Odyssey: Christopher Nolan's simplest film, inspiration from Ramayana; five reasons why Matt, Tom, Anne's film shouldn't be missed at all
The Odyssey: 5 reasons to watch Christopher Nolan's simplest film
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood blockbusters in July that urge kids to rush in cinemas with family
Toy Story 5, Spider-Man Brand New Day: 4 Hollywood films in July kids will love
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Sonakshi Sinha, Boney Kapoor, Neena Gupta at Akansha Ranjan-Sharan Sharma's reception
In Pics: Alia Bhatt, Bobby Deol, Neena Gupta at Akansha-Sharan's reception
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement