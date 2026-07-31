BRICS Summit: Xi Jinping likely to visit India in September, first time since Galwan clash

Xi has been President since 2013 and has made three visits to India. His last trip was in October 2019, just months before the LAC confrontation reshaped bilateral relations.

Chinese President Xi Jinping is expected to travel to India in September for the BRICS Summit in New Delhi. It would be his first visit since the 2020 Galwan Valley clash that sent India-China ties to their lowest in decades.

Scheduled for September 12-13, the visit is being seen as a significant marker in the gradual repair of India-China ties after prolonged military friction along the eastern Ladakh border.

Xi has been President since 2013 and has made three visits to India. His last trip was in October 2019, just months before the LAC confrontation reshaped bilateral relations.

Sources said both New Delhi and Beijing are likely to ramp up diplomatic contacts ahead of the proposed visit. National Security Adviser Ajit Doval is also expected to go to China for senior-level talks, with dates yet to be finalised.

In the coming weeks, a session of the Working Mechanism for Consultation and Coordination (WMCC) on India-China border affairs is anticipated, followed by a round of Special Representatives’ talks on the boundary question.

The Special Representatives’ dialogue is particularly notable as it will be the first since India and China agreed to set up a new expert group and a working group under the WMCC to take forward discussions on the long-standing boundary dispute. The consultations are likely to boost both technical and diplomatic engagement on border management, while also paving the way for wider political talks.

The string of high-level engagements points to a joint push by both sides to sustain bilateral momentum after years of strained ties. The diplomatic outreach aims to address pending issues along the LAC, rebuild strategic trust, prevent new border flare-ups, and expand cooperation in areas of common interest.

If it happens, Xi Jinping’s attendance at the BRICS Summit would carry weight far beyond the grouping. It would be his first visit to India in nearly six years, and the first after the June 2020 Galwan Valley confrontation.

The visit will be closely watched for a possible bilateral meeting between Indian and Chinese leaders on the sidelines, with talks likely to cover the boundary dispute, regional security, economic ties, and the future course of one of Asia’s most important bilateral relationships.

The engagement holds greater significance at a time when both countries are dealing with external pressures — from US President Donald Trump’s tariff measures to heightened uncertainty in West Asia after US military interventions.

An official confirmation of Xi’s visit is still awaited from either New Delhi or Beijing.