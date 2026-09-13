BRICS Summit 2026: Xi, Putin depart New Delhi after Modi meets; Key takeaways for India

PM Modi held separate bilateral meetings with Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping on the sidelines of BRICS 2026, focusing on trade and strategic ties, strengthening the bilateral ties between the neighbouring countries.

Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping on Sunday departed from New Delhi after attending the two-day BRICS Summit under India’s chairship. During the Summit, Putin and Xi Jinping attended the two BRICS Sessions and witnessed the Bharat Innovates exhibition at Bharat Mandapam. Both leaders also met Prime Minister Narendra Modi separately for bilateral talks.

The meeting suggests that India-Russia ties are being broadened from a traditional defence-and-energy partnership towards a wider and strategic relationship. The $100-billion trade target, new industrial cooperation and continued defence and energy engagement are the big takeaways. While India-China ties got a potential reset, with both sides seeking greater stability, stronger trade and connectivity, and continued dialogue on the border, but without resolving the core boundary dispute.

Modi-Putin meet: What India-Russia ties gain after BRICS Summit 2026

Modi met Putin on the margins of the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, marking their second meeting this year. The two leaders had met earlier in Bishkek on the sidelines of the 26th SCO Summit on 31st August 2026.

The two leaders reviewed progress in bilateral cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space, skill mobility and people-to- people domains. They discussed expanding bilateral trade, with the two sides aiming to take it from nearly $70 billion to $100 billion by 2030. Energy remained a key part of the relationship, particularly as India continues to rely on Russian crude for its energy security.

They welcomed Russia’s International Industrial Exhibition “INNOPROM India”, which was held for the first time in India from 9-11 September 2026 and underscored its importance in further expanding trade and industrial ties. The two leaders also visited the INNOPROM India exhibition and interacted with the participants.

The two leaders discussed how the Ukraine and West Asia conflicts are affecting maritime trade and the safety of Indian seafarers, with Modi reiterating India’s support for dialogue and diplomacy to resolve conflicts. They also agreed to remain engaged in an effort to further strengthen the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between the two countries, which continues to register significant growth and has shown resilience in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties.

Meanwhile, Putin invited Modi to visit Russia for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.

Modi-Xi meet: What India-China ties gain after BRICS Summit 2026

The Modi-Xi meet indicated a cautious stabilisation of India-China ties, with both sides pushing for stronger economic and people-to-people links while keeping border peace and resolution of the boundary dispute central to the relationship. Xi's visit was his first to India in seven years. Both sides reaffirmed commitment to finding a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable solution to the boundary question following the 2020 Galwan clash.

Both leaders expressed commitment to a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable resolution of the India-China boundary question, while reaffirming that bilateral ties should be viewed from a strategic and long-term perspective. They welcomed the steady progress in India-China relations since their last meeting in Tianjin in August 2025. According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders "reaffirmed that both countries should take a strategic and long-term perspective on their ties." Prime Minister Modi emphasised that "differences should not become disputes" and that both sides must be guided by "mutual respect, mutual sensitivity and mutual interest."

(With inputs from ANI)