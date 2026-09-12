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Putin in India for BRICS Summit 2026: Inside Russian President's 'Doomsday Plane' Flying Kremlin; Know what makes it special

Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi early Friday for a three-day BRICS Summit visit with a high-level delegation to meet with PM Modi on trade, investment, and energy cooperation amid tight security, utilizing two identical IL-96-300PU Flying Kremlin Doomsday Plane decoys.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 11:49 AM IST

Putin in India for BRICS Summit 2026: Inside Russian President's 'Doomsday Plane' Flying Kremlin; Know what makes it special
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Russian President Vladimir Putin arrived in New Delhi on Friday to begin his three-day visit to India for the BRICS Summit. During his visit, he will also meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi to discuss expansion of bilateral trade, investment and energy cooperation.

Putin arrived in India in the early hours on Friday, with a high-level delegation.

As one of the world's most heavily protected leaders, the Russian President arrived amid tight security, with two identical aircraft in his fleet - one of them being a decoy.

He rarely travels without the heavily customised presidential aircraft, the Ilyushin IL-96-300PU, often referred to as the "Flying Kremlin" or "Doomsday Plane".

Putin's double-shield protection with two identical aircraft

Putin travelled in one of the two identical Ilyushin IL-96-300PU aircraft, with both of them flying simultaneously to ensure no one knows which plane the Russian President has boarded.

The double-shield protection is not a new tactic for Moscow. Putin has regularly visited other countries in this manner for added security.

Putin's presidential aircraft is a specially modified version of the Russian-made Ilyushin IL-96-300PU.

Developed in the 1980s by the Ilyushin Design Bureau, the aircraft serves as a highly secure command centre for the Russian President. The long-range, four-engine Russian aircraft is designed to protect top Russian leadership during worst-case scenarios.

Inside the 'Flying Kremlin' - 11,000 km range, encrypted systems

The "Flying Kremlin", built on the long-range IL-96 platform, features Aviadvigatel PS-90A turbofan engines. It can fly about 11,000 kilometres at a time, eliminating the need for multiple refuellings during long journeys.

The aircraft is 55.35 metres long with a wingspan of 60.12 metres, and is operated by Russia's Special Flight Squadron that handles all presidential travel.

The IL-96-300PU can operate as a complete mobile command centre during national emergencies. It features encrypted communication systems that can contact military, intelligence and government networks securely from anywhere in the world.

The plane has radar-jamming technology and carries advanced defensive systems. It also features satellite links and protected radio and data channels that can maintain uninterrupted and secure communication.

Beyond security, the "Flying Kremlin" has been built for luxury. It has a private presidential suite with bedrooms, luxurious bathrooms, a private kitchen and dining areas, and a large conference room with boardroom seating. The aircraft also features gold-plated fittings, rich woodwork, and premium leather and upholstery among other things.

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