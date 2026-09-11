BRICS Summit 2026: President Pezeshkian questions bloc's response to sanctions, blockade, war

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian said BRICS must move beyond its economic potential and turn cooperation into practical trade, investment and joint financing.

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian on Friday called on BRICS countries to turn their economic strength into practical cooperation, saying the grouping needs to move from potential partnerships to actual joint action.

Speaking at the Leaders' Session of the BRICS Business Forum, Pezeshkian said the global economy is facing growing uncertainty because of geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions and the use of economic measures for political pressure.

"The world today is going through one of its most complex periods. Geopolitical uncertainty, disruption in its supply chains and the increasing use of economic instruments to exert political pressure have made economic environment in which countries operate more complex. The question is, what is BRICS response to these challenges?” he said.

Iran calls for action, not just potential

Pezeshkian said the combined economic strength of BRICS members would have greater impact if it was used to build stronger networks for trade, investment and financing.

“We believe that the true strength of BRICS is not confined merely to the size of its members' economics rather it becomes more apparant when these capacities are transformed into a network of trade, investment and joint financing - a transition from potential cooperation to operational one,” he added.

The BRICS Business Forum was held a day before the formal opening of the BRICS Summit in New Delhi.

Brazil highlights growing role of Global South

Brazilian Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira also spoke at the forum and pointed to the growing economic influence of developing countries.

“From the 1960s to our days, low and middle-income countries' share of the world's GDP rose from 20% to more than 50%. BRICS members today account for 40% of the world's economic output. With its recent expansion, BRICS has consolidated itself as a platform for connecting some of the world's most dynamic and prosperous economies,” he said.

Vieira said closer cooperation between the member countries has become more important as the global economy faces protectionism and other economic pressures.

“At a time when the global economy is threatened by protectionism, economic coercion and unilateral sanctions, bringing our productive sectors closer together is more relevant than ever," he added.

Piyush Goyal highlights BRICS trade growth

Union Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal highlighted the sharp rise in merchandise exports from BRICS countries over the past two decades.

"The growing relevance of BRICS is reflected in our trade performance. Merchandise exports from BRICS countries to the world increased from about 900 billion dollars in 2003 to nearly 6 trillion dollars in 2024, raising our share of global exports from about 12% to now nearly 24%,” he said.

Goyal said the figures show the size of the BRICS market and the scope for further cooperation among member countries.

“This remarkable expansion demonstrates the scale of the BRICS market and our potential to deepen trade further in the years ahead. Our task is now to translate this momentum of growth into stronger inter-BRICS trade, more resilient supply chains and greater opportunities for our businesses," he added.

Over 2,000 delegates attend BRICS Business Forum

Goyal said more than 2,000 business leaders and delegates from BRICS member countries and partner nations had gathered for the event, making it the largest BRICS Business Forum so far.

The forum discussed issues including non-tariff barriers, global value chains, agriculture and agri-technology, services trade, women-led businesses and the digital economy.

The BRICS Business Council also completed its annual report containing more than 44 recommendations. The BRICS Women's Business Alliance held meetings over the previous two days and discussed ways to increase the role of women-led businesses across BRICS countries.

India focuses on farmers, women and MSMEs

Goyal said India wants BRICS cooperation to create benefits for people and businesses that contribute directly to economic growth.

He said, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India remains committed to ensuring that cooperation supports farmers, women entrepreneurs, young business owners and MSMEs.

“It must benefit our farmers, empower our women in business and beyond and provide greater opportunities for wealth and prosperity to our young entrepreneurs and MSMEs," he said.