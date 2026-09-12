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BRICS Summit 2026: How did Jaipur's silver-plated tableware reach dining tables of world leaders?

A Jaipur-based company has prepared a special collection of silver-plated tableware and cutlery for dignitaries attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, bringing a traditional Indian touch to the high-profile gathering.

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Manisha Chauhan

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 02:23 PM IST

BRICS Summit 2026: How did Jaipur's silver-plated tableware reach dining tables of world leaders?
Credit: Twitter
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India's traditional hospitality is getting a special touch at the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi, with a Jaipur-based company preparing an exclusive collection of silver-plated tableware and cutlery for visiting dignitaries.

Aruns Group prepares special collection

The Aruns Group of Companies has prepared a range of silver-plated items featuring detailed and ornamental designs. The collection includes silver bowls, trays, plates and serving dishes, along with decorative vessels and containers.

Several larger bowls and covered containers appear designed for serving food, while flat plates and shallow platters have been arranged alongside them. The elaborate silverwork gives the collection a ceremonial look, making it suitable for formal dining and special occasions rather than everyday use.

The company said its designs combine traditional Indian elements with a modern touch.

'Our cutlery is a blend of modern and traditional design'

Speaking to ANI, Aruns Group of Companies CEO Arun Pabuwal said the company has previously supplied tableware for several high-profile events, including the G20 Summit in 2023 and visits by foreign presidents.

"The unique thing is in it's desigining. Every concept is different for the dishes. It was earlier presented at the G20 and for other VIP events, including presidential visits in the country. Our cutlery is a blend of modern and traditional design," said Arun Pabuwal.

He added that the company has experience in preparing tableware for important events involving senior dignitaries.

Ten-stage finishing process

Aruns Group of Companies MD Antara Pabuwal highlighted the focus on quality and finishing in the special tableware collection.

According to her, the products undergo a lengthy finishing process involving multiple stages before they are dispatched.

"The USP of our products is quality. When you give perfect quality, you get a chance to participate in such a competition. We make no compromise on the base products, design sense and plating. All of our products are heavy. The coating is perfect; the finishing process is long. We have ten stages of the finishing process from beginning to end. We also have one finishing process after plating before it gets dispatched," said Antara Pabuwal while talking to ANI.

Vietnam PM arrives for BRICS Summit

The special tableware has been prepared as India hosts the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12 and 13 under its 2026 chairmanship.

Vietnamese Prime Minister Le Minh Hung also arrived in New Delhi on Saturday to attend the summit. Vietnam is among the 10 BRICS partner countries.

India's BRICS chairmanship is being conducted under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation among the key areas of focus.

BRICS expands its role in Global South

BRICS has become an important platform for cooperation among major emerging economies and for raising the concerns of the Global South at international institutions.

The grouping currently has 11 full members — Brazil, China, Egypt, Ethiopia, India, Indonesia, Iran, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa and the UAE.

It also has 10 partner countries: Nigeria, Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan and Vietnam.

The bloc's discussions cover areas including trade, finance, development, technology and people-to-people exchanges.

As leaders and senior representatives from the expanded BRICS grouping gather in New Delhi, the specially prepared silverware from Jaipur adds a distinctly Indian element to the summit, combining traditional craftsmanship with the country's focus on hospitality.

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