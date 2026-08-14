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BRICS Summit 2026: India's biggest diplomatic test? Iranian president to attend as regional tensions soar

Will India find itself in a diplomatic tight spot with Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian attending the 18th BRICS Summit in New Delhi when the tension in the Middle East is escalating with a US-Iran war? Details here.

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Pramode Mallik

Updated : Aug 14, 2026, 05:31 PM IST

BRICS Summit 2026: India's biggest diplomatic test? Iranian president to attend as regional tensions soar
Narendra Modi with Iranian President Mahmoud Pezeshkian. (File Image)
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At a time when the US-Iran war has stretched into its sixth month, India is hosting the 18th BRICS Summit in its capital city of New Delhi on September 12-13, 2026, and Tehran has confirmed that its President Masoud Pezeshkian will attend the meeting. The summit will be held with the theme of "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability". Earlier in  October 2024, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had met the Iranian president on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit in the Russian city of Kazan and discussed bilateral and regional issues.

BRICS Summit 2026

Iran joined the BRICS in 2024 as a full member along with Egypt, Ethiopia and the United Arab Emirates. One year later, Indonesia joined the group, taking the total number of full members to 11.
It is interesting to note that Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi attended the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India in June. After attending the meeting, he told journalists that India can play a "greater role" in de-escalating the volatile situation in the Middle East. 

India-Iran Ties

He also met his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar and affirmed that friendly nations can rely on Iran for commercial security. Taking to the social media platform X, he wrote in a post, "In fruitful engagement with my host External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, discussed regional developments and clarified that Iran will always carry out its historical duty as protector of security in Hormuz. Iran is a reliable partner of all friendly nations, who can rely on the safety of commerce."

Confirming the role of the BRICS, the Iranian government said in a post on the social media post, "FM Seyyed Abbas Araghchi delivers Iran's statement at the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting in India. He highlighted the importance of breaking Western hegemony and ensuring that international institutions remain free from political manipulation."

BRICS In Brief

Members: Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, UAE, and Indonesia.

Partner Countries: Belarus, Bolivia, Cuba, Kazakhstan, Malaysia, Nigeria, Thailand, Uganda, Uzbekistan, and Vietnam.
Economy: BRICS represents about 41% of world GDP in purchasing power parity (PPP) terms.

What Next?

China will take over the annual presidency and chairship from India and host the BRICS summit in 2027.  Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman will attend the 18th BRICS Summit. After meeting him in the capital city of Dhaka, Indian High Commissioner Dinesh Trivedi said, "We have already invited the prime minister. The people and the prime minister of India are looking forward, and you are positive. If there is democracy, issues will remain there; if there is no issue, there is no democracy. Both countries have their issues, but the people have only one issue, and that is good bilateral ties. There will be a win-win situation if there are good relations."  

 

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