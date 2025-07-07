BRICS nations condemn J-K Pahalgam terror attack, reject 'double standards' in countering terrorism

The BRICS summit, hosted by Brazil, brought together leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China, South Africa, as well as new members Egypt, Ethiopia, Iran, the UAE, and Indonesia.

Condemning the April 22 terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in the "strongest terms," leaders of BRICS nations reaffirmed their commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the "cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens." In a joint declaration at the 17th BRICS summit, the leaders described terrorism as "criminal and unjustifiable", regardless of the motive, and called for ensuring "zero tolerance" for terrorism, rejecting "double standards" in countering terror. The declaration stated, "We express strong condemnation of any acts of terrorism as criminal and unjustifiable, regardless of their motivation, whenever, wherever and by whomsoever committed. We condemn in the strongest terms the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir on 22 April 2025, during which 26 people were killed and many more injured. We reaffirm our commitment to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations, including the cross-border movement of terrorists, terrorism financing and safe havens."

BRICS leaders reiterated that terrorism should not be linked with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group. "We reiterate that terrorism should not be associated with any religion, nationality, civilisation or ethnic group and that all those involved in terrorist activities and their support must be held accountable and brought to justice in accordance with relevant national and international law. We urge to ensure zero tolerance for terrorism and reject double standards in countering terrorism," it added. The leaders of BRICS nations welcomed the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups, based on the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan, and the CTWG position paper. The joint declaration stated, "We emphasize the primary responsibility of States in combating terrorism and that global efforts to prevent and counter terrorist threats must fully comply with their obligations under international law, including the Charter of the United Nations, in particular the purposes and principles thereof, and relevant international conventions and protocols, in particular international human rights law, international refugee law and international humanitarian law, as applicable."

"We welcome the activities of the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Working Group (CTWG) and its five Subgroups based upon the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Strategy, the BRICS Counter-Terrorism Action Plan and the CTWG position paper. We look forward to further deepening counter-terrorism cooperation. We call for an expeditious finalization and adoption of the Comprehensive Convention on International Terrorism in the UN framework. We call for concerted actions against all UN-designated terrorists and terrorist entities," it added.

In the joint declaration, leaders of BRICS nations also condemned the attacks against bridges and railway infrastructure deliberately targeting civilians in the Bryansk, Kursk and Voronezh regions of Russia on May 31, June 1 and 5, resulting in multiple civilian casualties, including children. The leaders of the BRICS nations reiterated their commitment to preventing and combating illicit financial flows, including money laundering and the financing of terrorism, extremism and proliferation, as well as other forms of transnational organized crime, such as drug trafficking, cybercrimes, crimes that impact the environment, illicit trafficking of firearms, trafficking in persons, corruption and the use of new technologies, including cryptocurrencies, for illegal, in particular terrorist purposes.

The joint declaration stated, "In this regard, we underscore the importance of enhancing capacity-building and technical assistance, particularly for developing countries, to support the implementation of relevant international obligations. We reaffirm our commitment to the principles of technical and non-politicized nature of international anti-criminal cooperation, including for the purpose of prevention and of financial investigations." "We note the need to further strengthen such cooperation, including through relevant existing BRICS working groups, meetings of the BRICS countries competent authorities and other forms of cooperation based on the documents adopted in BRICS, as well as the relevant international legal instruments to which BRICS countries are parties. We emphasize the importance of creating conditions for the safe development of the younger generation, reducing the risk of their involvement in illegal activities, and welcomed the development of relevant international projects with the participation of young people," it added.

