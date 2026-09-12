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BRICS contributes 40% of world GDP vs G7 29%, says Putin at BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi

During the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, Russian President Vladimir Putin stated that BRICS nations contribute over 40 percent of the world’s GDP, compared to 29 percent from the G7.

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 12, 2026, 07:54 AM IST

BRICS contributes 40% of world GDP vs G7 29%, says Putin at BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi
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Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday drew a comparison between BRICS and G7, underlining that the grouping of emerging economies contributes more to the global economy than developed nations. He was speaking at the BRICS Business Forum in New Delhi, where Prime Minister Narendra Modi later cited the same statistics.

Putin said, "Over the last five years, more than 40 per cent of the world GDP has been produced by the BRICS countries, whereas the contribution of the so-called G7, the Group of Seven -- I don't know why they call that the Group of Seven -- stands at only 29 per cent."

"The world is always changing, and this is attested to by the objective facts of the last five years. Right now the world is undergoing structural, deep, profound shifts... The so-called old leaders, which used to be the vanguard of economic growth, are being replaced by new engines of growth," he added.

'Competition Taking Ugly Forms' - Putin jabs West over sanctions

Putin accused the West of sabotaging the development of other economic powers and resorting to physical measures. 

"We have been told for quite some time that competition is sacrosanct. But our Western competitors are doing everything to get back their erstwhile competitive edge, and sometimes this competition is taking some ugly forms," he said.

"Sometimes, there are measures resorted to of a physical nature, when pipelines are being destroyed, when attempts are undertaken to block international transport corridors, to seize maritime vessels," he said, referring to sanctions after the Ukraine war.

"More than 30,000 sanctions have been slapped on Russia, which is twice the number of all sanctions against all the other countries of the world combined," Putin said.

PM Modi: BRICS is 50% population, 40% GDP, 25% Trade

Prime Minister Modi, in his concluding address, took the argument further: "Today, BRICS nations represent 50 per cent of the world's population, 40 per cent of its GDP, and over 25 per cent of global trade."

Modi added that while global GDP has grown two-and-a-half-fold, BRICS GDP has expanded nearly four-and-a-half-fold. "The economic strength of BRICS has grown at nearly twice the pace of the rest of the world," he said.

Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal said India's chairship is driven by balanced trade and expansion of trade in services.

Putin-Modi bilateral talks on Ukraine, West Asia

PM Modi and President Putin held bilateral talks on the margins of the 18th BRICS Summit, their second meeting this year after Bishkek on August 31.

They reviewed cooperation in political, economic, defence, energy, space and people-to-people domains and discussed conflicts in West Asia and Black Sea that have impacted maritime trade.

"Prime Minister once again reiterated that dialogue and diplomacy was the way forward in resolving conflicts and India stood ready to assist in peace efforts," MEA said. Putin invited Modi for the 24th India-Russia Annual Summit.

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