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Bribe To Win Election In US? Donald Trump promises $5,000 to every adult if Republicans win midterm polls

Trump says he will pay USD 5000 Trump dividend to every American adult if GOP retains Congress in November midterms proposal to cost $1.35 trillion for 270 million adults made at first-ever midterm convention in Dallas ahead of Nov 3 elections

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Monica Singh

Updated : Sep 10, 2026, 11:34 AM IST

Bribe To Win Election In US? Donald Trump promises $5,000 to every adult if Republicans win midterm polls
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President Donald Trump said on Wednesday he would pay every American adult a USD 5,000 "Trump dividend" if Republicans retain control of Congress in November's midterm election, in an extraordinary pitch to voters at his party's first-ever midterm convention.

Trump made the proposal during a primetime address that lasted an hour and 45 minutes at the two-day gathering in Dallas. With approximately 270 million US adults, the idea would cost around USD 1.35 trillion. It was not immediately clear how the payments would work or whether they would be legal.

Greatest two years claim amid low approval

During his speech, Trump boasted of completing "the greatest two years in the history of the presidency," putting himself squarely at the center of the election despite polls showing his approval ratings at an all-time low.

"We hand America's future to the radical left Democrats, and our nation will spend the next decade just getting back on its feet," he said. "Vote Republicans and we will leave the world in our dust for generations to come."

The convention, which Republican National Committee Chairman Joe Gruters dubbed "Trumpapalooza," underscores how much Republicans' fortunes are tethered to Trump ahead of the November 3 midterms. Trump will also deliver closing remarks on Thursday after Vice President JD Vance's keynote address.

Risky bet as many Republicans skip

The focus on Trump is a risky bet to mobilise his base, as polls show Democrats more motivated to vote. Trump vowed multiple visits to battleground states and said, "I'm asking you to pretend that I'm on the ballot."

Many vulnerable Republicans skipped the event, including Rep. Tom Barrett of Michigan, Sen. Dan Sullivan of Alaska and Sen. Susan Collins of Maine. At least 16 candidates in competitive races did speak, including Texas AG Ken Paxton and Ohio Sen. Jon Husted.

Though Trump insisted the 21,000-seat arena was "packed," upper sections remained largely empty.

Iran war and cost of living get less focus

While billed as a policy showcase, most early speakers attacked Democrats as "socialists" and "communists" on transgender issues and border security, with less attention to top voter concerns like the Iran war and cost of living.

Trump defended his decision to attack Tehran to stop a nuclear weapon and promised oil prices would drop "as soon as we win the war," though analysts say Iran's nuclear program has not been eliminated and the conflict shows little sign of ending six months after U.S.-Israel strikes began.

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