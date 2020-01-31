Brexit: What will change after Britain officially leaves EU?

As United Kingdom gears up to leave the European Union officially on Friday at 23:00 GMT, it is important to note the changes and the things that will remain in the same in the biggest geopolitical move in Europe.

Even though Britain leaves the European Union, it will still be in the transition period, which means that it will remain within the ambit of the EU customs union and single market.

However there is a catch, Britain will have no say at the European Union meetings, thereby nullifying their power to frame EU policy.

The transition period finishes at the end of this year. In the intervening time period, the UK Prime Minister has to finalise a new trade agreement with the EU bloc.

On the issue of immigration, British and EU citizens will have the right to live and work in each other`s countries until the end of the transition period. Johnson has cautioned the EU citizens living in Britain that they have till the end of the transition period to register to retain their rights as British citizens.

Moreover, he said that he will introduce an Australian points-based immigration system which will allow talented workers into the UK while barring entry to low skilled workers.

When it comes to trade, the UK will now be able to negotiate new trade deals with other countries. The European Union and the United States are government's targets for new deals which will come into effect after the transition period, but for now, Customs and regulations for companies trading with the EU will remain unchanged.

Another major part of the deal that needs to be addressed is the border between Ireland and Northern Ireland. Even though Northern Ireland is ruled by Britain, it will remain aligned with EU rules to avoid a hard border with EU member Republic of Ireland. It means that there will be no customs checks between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland.

UK customs will apply to goods coming into the country only after the transition period ends with an exception being made for Northern Ireland.

Lastly, Britain's financial services industry dealing with EU customers will still be the same until the transition period. In the transition period, a decision on the sector's future firms to continue trading with the bloc will be taken in June.