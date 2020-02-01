Brexit: UK finally divorces EU after nearly 50 years, PM Johnson hails 'new dawn'

The United Kingdom on Monday officially left the European Union on Friday night.

The United Kingdom on Monday officially left the European Union on Friday night and became the first country to take a divorce from the economic bloc after 47 years of its membership.

The 'divorce' was cast by German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Emmanuel Macron, two of the EU's most powerful leaders at 11 PM London time (2300 GMT). Hours before the development, the EU flag was removed from outside the British embassy to the EU in Brussels.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hailed the moment as the dawn of a new era for the UK. "This is the moment when the dawn breaks and the curtain goes up on a new act in our great national drama," he said.

"It is not just about some legal extrication. It is potentially a moment of real national renewal and change. This is the dawn of a new era in which we no longer accept that your life chances, your family's life chances, should depend on which part of the country you grow up in," Johnson further added.

The PM was a figurehead in the 2016 referendum vote to end 47 years of close ties with the EU. His election campaign last year focused around leaving the bloc and carried a message 'Get Brexit done', a promise that he made to unite the island nation in a new era of prosperity, forging new links further from home.

Even though Britain leaves the European Union, it will still be in the transition period, which means that it will remain within the ambit of the EU customs union and single market.

The transition period finishes at the end of this year. In the intervening time period, the UK Prime Minister has to finalise a new trade agreement with the EU bloc.

However there is a catch, Britain will have no say at the European Union meetings, thereby nullifying its power to frame EU policy.

From Saturday, the British government will kick off a campaign to seek new trade deals with countries around the globe, including India. Mumbai is among 18 cities across 13 countries to be part of the drive.

"On 1 February, the new GREAT ‘Ready to Trade' campaign will launch in 18 cities across 13 countries outside the EU, as the UK seeks to deepen our relationships with future global partners,” Downing Street said in a statement on the eve of Brexit.