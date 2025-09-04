Trump moves Supreme Court after lower court calls tariffs 'illegal'; mentions India in appeal

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, i.e., September 4, moved the Supreme Court to challenge a federal court's ruling that the "US President is not authorised to impose sweeping tariffs on foreign goods."

US President Donald Trump, on Thursday, i.e., September 4, moved the Supreme Court to challenge a federal court's ruling that the "US President is not authorised to impose sweeping tariffs on foreign goods." In the appeal touted before the top court, Trump justified the steep tariffs imposed on India, emphasising "it was a crucial aspect for his bid to pause the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war."

"The President recently authorised IEEPA tariffs against India for purchasing Russian energy products, to deal with a preexisting national emergency regarding Russia’s war in Ukraine, as a crucial aspect of his push for peace in that war-torn country," said the appeal.

"The Federal Circuit did not question that those crises constitute 'unusual and extraordinary threat[s]' to “national security, foreign policy, or [the US] economy” sufficient to trigger the President’s emergency powers under IEEPA. 50 USC 1701(a)," it added.

Trump's appeal further stated that the "decision casts a pall of uncertainty upon ongoing foreign negotiations that the President has been pursuing through tariffs over the past five months, jeopardizing both already negotiated framework deals and ongoing negotiations."

'US might suffer so greatly...'

Earlier, Donald Trump warned that the US might have to "unwind" trade deals with the European Union, Japan, and South Korea, among others, if it loses the case. He added that the defeat would cause the US "to suffer so greatly."

"We made a deal with the European Union where they're paying us almost a trillion dollars. And you know what? They're happy. It's done. These deals are all done," he said, adding, “I guess we'd have to unwind them.” The US President also warned that the United States might become "unbelievably poor" if he loses the case. "Our country has a chance to be unbelievably rich again. It could also be unbelievably poor again. If we don't win that case, our country is going to suffer so greatly, so greatly," he said.

The appeals court ruling took up the legality of Trump's “reciprocal” tariffs first imposed as part of a trade war in April, as well as a separate set of tariffs imposed in February against China, Canada, and Mexico. In a 7-4 judgement, the court stated, “The statute bestows significant authority on the President to undertake a number of actions in response to a declared national emergency, but none of these actions explicitly include the power to impose tariffs, duties, or the like, or the power to tax,” as quoted by Reuters.

