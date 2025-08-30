PM Modi speaks to Ukraine's Zelenskyy, reaffirms commitment to peaceful settlement of conflict

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday, i.e., August 30, spoke to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and reaffirmed India's commitment to the peaceful resolution of the conflict.

During the telephonic conversation, PM Modi thanked Zelenskyy for sharing "his perspective on the recent developments related to Ukraine", an official statement from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said on Saturday.

The Prime Minister also expressed India's support for the peaceful restoration of peace. “The leaders also reviewed progress in the India-Ukraine bilateral partnership and discussed ways to further enhance cooperation in all areas of mutual interest,” the PMO statement said.

The conversation follows Zelenskyy's remark that Ukraine was counting on India's contribution to end the war with Russia. In his response to PM Modi's greetings on the occasion of Ukraine's Independence Day, Zelenskyy had written, "Thank you, Prime Minister @narendramodi, for the warm greetings on Ukraine's Independence Day. We appreciate India's dedication to peace and dialogue.”

PM Modi lands in China

On Saturday evening, PM Modi landed in China for a two-day official visit. Notably, this is the Prime Minister's first visit to the nation in the past seven years, and especially, first since the ghastly Galwan Valley clash, back in June 2020. PM Modi will hold talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit.