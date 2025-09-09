Add DNA as a Preferred Source
FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's actioner SUFFERS big drop, Vivek Agnihotri's film stays afloat

Nepal Protests: PM KP Oli revokes social media ban in country as 19 killed, 347 injured

Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 series cheaper in India? Which other iPhones may get price cut?

CP Radhakrishnan Vs B Sudershan Reddy: Vice President Polls to be held on Sept 9; know timing, result date, numbers and more

No Aakash Chopra in Asia Cup 2025 commentary panel: Check full list

Apple Event 2025: What are the expected prices of iPhone 17 models, Air, Pro, Pro Max; check features

Bigg Boss 11 contestant, performer Sapna Chaudhary to get her biopic, tracing journey from trolling to 'Haryana queen', will star..

Delhi man claims tinder date trapped him in Rs 50,000 cafe scam, reddit post goes viral

Not once, but Shah Rukh Khan rejected Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge four times because.., Yash Chopra convinced him by giving this LIFE CHANGING advice

Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files box office collection day 4: Tiger Shroff's actioner SUFFERS big drop, Vivek Agnihotri's film stays afloat

Baaghi 4 vs The Bengal Files: Tiger's actioner suffers big drop, Vivek's film...

Nepal Protests: PM KP Oli revokes social media ban in country as 19 killed, 347 injured

Nepal Protests: PM KP Oli revokes social media ban in country after 19 killed

Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 series cheaper in India? Which other iPhones may get price cut?

Apple Event 2025: Will new GST rates make iPhone 17 cheaper in India?

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma

From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics

Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier

HomeWorld

WORLD

Nepal Protests: PM KP Oli revokes social media ban in country as 19 killed, 347 injured

The decision comes amid growing criticism over curbs on free expression and rising public anger. Know what Nepal PM said below.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Sep 09, 2025, 12:07 AM IST

Nepal Protests: PM KP Oli revokes social media ban in country as 19 killed, 347 injured
Add DNA as a Preferred Source

TRENDING NOW

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli has revoked the social media ban in the country, as 19 people were killed and 347 were injured in huge protests on Monday, reports suggest. The decision comes amid growing criticism over curbs on free expression and rising public anger. PM Oli said, “We will ensure the use of media,” while assuring citizens that access to communication platforms would not be restricted further.

Nepal PM expresses grief over deaths

PM Oli, expressing his grief over the deaths, alleged that there was "infiltration by some unwanted elements in the peaceful demonstration" that compelled the government to use force to protect public property from being damaged. “The government did not intend to ban social media sites, but to regulate them,” he said.

Home Minister resigns

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned over the situation in the country, taking moral responsibility. The Nepali Army was deployed in the capital after the situation deteriorated. The army personnel have taken control of the roads surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor.

Thousands protest

Earlier, thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of Gen Z, staged a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu and shouted anti-government slogans demanding immediate revocation of the ban. The demonstration turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.

Social media ban in Nepal

The government on Thursday banned 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube, for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline.

Find your daily dose of All Latest News including Sports NewsEntertainment NewsLifestyle News, explainers & more. Stay updated, Stay informed- Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final goes viral; Watch
Video of Donald Trump booed on arrival at Alcaraz-Sinner clash at US Open Final
Donald Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...'
Trump's aide again attacks India over Russian oil imports: 'It's blood...
5 Bollywood action franchises, from Baaghi to Singham, that ruled the box office
5 Bollywood action franchises, from Baaghi to Singham, that ruled the box office
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise online
Tiger Shroff’s Baaghi 4 OTT Release: When, where to watch this action franchise
Jharkhand minors caught on video performing dangerous stunts on moving train
Jharkhand minors caught on video performing dangerous stunts on moving train
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
Chris Gayle picks his all-time IPL Playing XI, snubs Rohit Sharma
From Virat Kohli to Sachin Tendulkar, 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
From Virat to Sachin 5 Indian batters with most ODI runs at single venue
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, glance at vintage chandelier, European artifacts, sprawling balcony: See pics
Step inside Karishma Tanna's luxurious duplex at Bandra, vintage chandelier
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Kunickaa Sadanand, Baseer Ali, Mridul Tiwari, and more
Bigg Boss 19 full list of contestants: Gaurav Khanna, Amaal Mallik, and more
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in India
Planning a trip? Here are 6 safest destinations for solo women travellers in Ind
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE