Nepal Protests: PM KP Oli revokes social media ban in country as 19 killed, 347 injured

The decision comes amid growing criticism over curbs on free expression and rising public anger. Know what Nepal PM said below.

Nepal Prime Minister KP Oli has revoked the social media ban in the country, as 19 people were killed and 347 were injured in huge protests on Monday, reports suggest. The decision comes amid growing criticism over curbs on free expression and rising public anger. PM Oli said, “We will ensure the use of media,” while assuring citizens that access to communication platforms would not be restricted further.

Nepal PM expresses grief over deaths

PM Oli, expressing his grief over the deaths, alleged that there was "infiltration by some unwanted elements in the peaceful demonstration" that compelled the government to use force to protect public property from being damaged. “The government did not intend to ban social media sites, but to regulate them,” he said.

Home Minister resigns

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak resigned over the situation in the country, taking moral responsibility. The Nepali Army was deployed in the capital after the situation deteriorated. The army personnel have taken control of the roads surrounding the parliament complex in New Baneshwor.

Thousands protest

Earlier, thousands of youths, including school students, under the banner of Gen Z, staged a massive protest in front of the Parliament in the heart of Kathmandu and shouted anti-government slogans demanding immediate revocation of the ban. The demonstration turned violent when some protesters entered the Parliament complex, prompting police to use water cannons, tear gas, and live rounds to disperse crowds, eyewitnesses said.

Social media ban in Nepal

The government on Thursday banned 26 social media sites, including Facebook, WhatsApp, X, Instagram and YouTube, for failing to register with the Ministry of Communication and Information Technology within the given deadline.