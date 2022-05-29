BREAKING: Passenger plane with 22 people on board goes missing in Nepal

File Photo

An aircraft being operated by a private airline in Nepal went missing on Sunday with 22 people on board, Reuters reported citing airline and government officials.

The small passenger plane was enroute to Jomsom in west Nepal from the tourist town Pokhara when it went off the radar, it was reported.

The plane, which was on a 15-minute scheduled flight to the mountain town of Jomsom, lost contact with the airport tower shortly after takeoff.

Police official Ramesh Thapa said there was no information on the Twin Otter aircraft and a search was underway.

It has been raining in the area for the past few days but flights have been operating normally. Planes on that route fly between mountains before landing in a valley.

It is a popular route with foreign hikers who trek on the mountain trails and also with Indian and Nepalese pilgrims who visit the revered Muktinath temple

READ | Over 10,000 posts with North Central Railways may soon be scrapped: Report

(With inputs from agencies)