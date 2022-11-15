Search icon
4.2-magnitude earthquake hits Nepal, fourth in a week

This is the fourth earthquake to hit seismically-active Nepal in a week.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 15, 2022, 08:05 PM IST

Representational Image

An earthquake of magnitude 4.2 occurred around Babala of Accham district in Nepal at 6:18pm on Tuesday, according to the National Earthquake Monitoring and Research Center, Nepal. This is the fourth earthquake to hit seismically-active Nepal in a week.

The last earhquake of 5.4 magnitude occured nearly 100 km east-southeast from Pithoragarh in Uttarakhand last Saturday. Strong tremors were felt in parts of north India, including in Delhi-NCR. Tremors were also felt in parts of Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand and some western Uttar Pradesh districts like Bijnor, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli.

On Thursday, a 4.1-magnitude quake hit Nepal with its epicentre at Kada area in Khaptad Chhededaha rural municipality of Bajura district, situated 750 km from Kathmandu.

Wednesday's 6.6-magnitude earthquake's epicentre was at Khaptad National Park in the Doti district in western Nepal. Wednesday quake also prompted strong temors across the Delhi-NCR region and the neighburing states of Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, Punjab and Rajasthan.  

In April 2015, a devastating earthquake of 7.8-magnitude rocked Nepal, killing nearly 9,000 people and wounding more than 22,000 others. It also damaged over 800,000 houses and school buildings.

The Himalayan region along the Uttarakhand-Nepal border has experienced at least eight earthquakes of varying magnitudes between November 8 and 12, the data from the National Centre of Seismology showed.

 

