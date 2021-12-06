Breaking: Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi gets four-year jail term

Nobel Peace Prize winner and Myanmar's ousted leader Aung San Suu Kyi received a four-year jail term on Monday, December 6, on charges of incitement and violations of the law on natural disasters such as COVID-19, a source familiar with the proceedings said.

This was the first verdict against the leader after the military seized power in February.

The 76-year-old leader faces dozens of charges including incitement, violation of COVID-19 law, violation of the Official Secrets Act with others making it up to a sentence of 100 years.

The source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, also said ousted President Win Myint got the same jail sentence in the first verdicts against the former leaders who were put on trial after the military seized power in a coup on February 1.